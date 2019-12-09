HomeDiary to Present at the Keller Williams futuRE Pitch Battle

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeDiary, a prop tech platform created by FloorPlanOnline, was named a presenter at futuRE, an invitation-only real estate technology pitch battle. Powered by Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, futuRE will focus on "where the next generation of real estate begins."

HomeDiary, by FloorPlanOnline

HomeDiary is among a list of 29 tech companies that will compete for votes from agents to access their businesses operating within the Keller Williams ecosystem and the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate cloud for Keller Williams agents.

"With futuRE, we're again displaying our deep commitment to empower our agents with choice," said Jeff Tamaru, head of corporate development, Keller Williams. "We expect our inaugural technology pitch battle to offer up a host of more best-in-class options for agents to choose how they want to run their business within the Keller Cloud."

The futuRE event takes place at the Aria hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 9 and 10, 2019.

HomeDiary helps agents get more repeat business and referrals from people they already know, reducing the need to buy costly leads. HomeDiary also helps homeowners manage their most valued asset while providing meaningful connections throughout the lifecycle of homeownership.

The HomeDiary platform includes two main components:

Story for Selling - a single property website for listings that can be automated via the Keller Cloud. Features include unlimited listings, editable slideshow video with YouTube, 2D/3D floorplans with 3D Designer, flyers and much more. The HomeDiary service network can also create amazing content onsite, including HDR photos, floorplans, and more.

- a single property website for listings that can be automated via the Keller Cloud. Features include unlimited listings, editable slideshow video with YouTube, 2D/3D floorplans with 3D Designer, flyers and much more. The HomeDiary service network can also create amazing content onsite, including HDR photos, floorplans, and more. Diary for Living - a private HomeDiary that is a robust home management platform, sponsored by a connected agent. HomeDiary's toolbox includes Timeline, Inventory, Ideas, Reminders, and Spaces, our exclusive 3D floorplan design tool that lets owners design, remodel and move in, all virtually. Buyers and sellers can claim a home right from the Story to use as a tool to manage the home, or to use as a keepsake, respectively.

"We're honored to be part of the futureRE pitch battle and are grateful for the opportunity to get in front of some of the best minds in real estate. HomeDiary is a unique fit for the Keller Cloud and through integration we can help agents stay in front of their clients automatically and give them unique tools for their clients throughout the whole lifecycle. " said Kris Cone, CEO of HomeDiary.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,040 offices and 185,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 "Most Innovative Company" in real estate. In 2015, KW began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents' buyers and sellers prefer. For more information, visit kw.com.

About HomeDiary

HomeDiary is a service of FloorPlanOnline, the leader in online listing marketing featuring floorplan visuals. The company is the only home-related platform that has their own 2D/3D floorplan tool that can be used by all parties involved in the transaction and through all phases of ownership because HomeDiary attaches the floorplan to the home as a permanent record. The company also provides full service photography and floor plan services throughout various markets in the United States, and it is expanding its service territory through partnerships with local photographer companies. Learn more @ www.homediary.com/pro or www.FloorPlanOnline.com. Contact Kris Cone @ kris@homediary.com.

Related Files

futuRE_HomeDiary PRO.pdf

Related Images

keller-williams-future.png

Keller WIlliams futuRE

Related Links

KW Agent Notification

FloorPlanOnline

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/368366827

SOURCE HomeDiary, by FloorPlanOnline