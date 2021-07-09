Homefix Partners to Give Elizabeth City, NC Resident a New Roof

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefix Custom Remodeling, a home improvement company with six locations across the southeastern U.S., is once again partnering with Habitat for Humanity and others to ensure a family in need has a safe home.

For this latest project, Homefix provided roofing materials and professional installation from its Norfolk, Virginia location at no cost for a home in Pasquotank County, North Carolina. The newly constructed home is located on 5th Street in Elizabeth City.

Homefix Custom Remodeling

"We are so pleased to have this chance to work in partnership with Habitat to give back to our neighbors in North Carolina," said Adam Shampaine, CEO of Homefix Custom Remodeling. "We have a great sense of pride in knowing our work is part of a solution that creates affordable housing with families in our area."

The installation and materials donations are part of a national partnership between roofing manufacturer GAF and Habitat for Humanity. The partnership matches roofing materials donations from GAF with installation services donated by GAF Master Elite® and Certified™ Contractors, such as Homefix, in communities across the United States.

This is just the latest installation Homefix Custom Remodeling has provided to benefit Habitat for Humanity. Homefix is one of more than four thousand GAF Master Elite® and Certified™ Contractors who are eligible to participate in the partnership. The installed roofs will carry GAF's System Plus Limited Warranty.

The new home will be presented to the homeowner on July 10.

About Homefix Custom Remodeling

Headquartered in Laurel, Maryland, Homefix Custom Remodeling has six offices servicing residents of the Washington, D.C. area, Richmond and Norfolk in Virginia, Raleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1990, Homefix provides a variety of services including roofing installation, window and door replacement, gutters, siding, bathroom and shower conversions, and insulation. For more information, please visit homefixcustomremodeling.com.

About GAF Materials Corporation

Now proudly celebrating its 125th year in the industry, GAF Materials Corporation has become the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, with sales of nearly $3 billion annually. The company's products include a comprehensive portfolio of steep-slope and low-slope roofing systems, as well as composite decking, which are supported by an extensive national network of factory-certified contractors. Its success is driven by a commitment to provide property owners and specifiers with the best and safest choice in roofing and by helping supportive contractors and distributors to build their businesses and avoid hassles. For more information about GAF, visit www.gaf.com.

About Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles that seeks to put God's love into action by building homes, communities, and hope. Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

