Homeless Celebrate Easter Early on Skid Row as Fred Jordan Missions Celebrates 75 Years of Serving Homeless & Feeding the Poor

400 poor children will receive Easter baskets full of toys and Easter candy while also enjoying brunch, face painting, music and other fun activities with their families at the Annual Fred Jordan Mission's Annual Easter Party.

Fred Jordan Missions will celebrate 75 years of feeding millions of homeless men, women, children and families. Hundreds of working poor and homeless will be treated like VIP's and invited to enjoy a delicious Easter Brunch including herb roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh green beans, spiced peaches, rolls, an extra special desert and more! The Mission welcomes anyone who is hungry or hopeless.



