Homeless Celebrate Easter Early on Skid Row as Fred Jordan Missions Celebrates 75 Years of Serving Homeless & Feeding the Poor
400 Easter Baskets for Underprivileged Children at Saturday's Easter Party
Apr 19, 2019, 12:21 ET
LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
VISUALS:
400 poor children will receive Easter baskets full of toys and Easter candy while also enjoying brunch, face painting, music and other fun activities with their families at the Annual Fred Jordan Mission's Annual Easter Party.
Fred Jordan Missions will celebrate 75 years of feeding millions of homeless men, women, children and families. Hundreds of working poor and homeless will be treated like VIP's and invited to enjoy a delicious Easter Brunch including herb roasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, fresh green beans, spiced peaches, rolls, an extra special desert and more! The Mission welcomes anyone who is hungry or hopeless.
This Saturday, Skid Row will be transformed into a beautiful festival on the street complete with colorful balloons, exciting music and brightly colored tablecloths. Hope and joy will rise up straight from the streets of Skid Row at this holy celebration where guests will enjoy an inspirational Easter service filled with the Easter story, beautiful music and a special "Blessing for Each Child" which will include praying for God's blessings upon each individual.
Food bags overflowing with food donated by caring individuals will be given to every family.
Since 1944, the Fred Jordan Missions, (http://www.fjm.org) has fed homeless and impoverished men, women, children and families in downtown L.A and has fed, clothed and housed some of the world's most impoverished people by building orphanages, schools, hospitals, and missions in Africa, Asia, and Latin America
WHEN:
SATURDAY, APRIL 20, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
WHERE:
The Fred Jordan Mission
445 Towne Avenue, Los Angeles (corner of 5th & Towne)
SOURCE The Fred Jordan Mission
