Homeless Students at San Diego's Monarch School Receive $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Update Classroom Technology

Located in Barrio Logan area of San Diego, the Monarch School is dedicated to providing excellent education to homeless youth in grades K through 12 while also providing support for their basic needs such as healthcare, food, clothing and personal hygiene. It will use the grant money to purchase four laptop computers, four graphing calculators and one Nasco Math Supplies kit. These items are to upgrade technology in the school's college and career center as well as for the K-8 math curriculum.

California State Assemblyman Todd Gloria sponsored the grant. Barona Tribal Chairman Edwin "Thorpe" Romero presented the $5,000 check to Principal Michael Paredes, faculty and students.

"The homeless crisis continues to grow and we often forget that this impacts children, too," said Chairman Romero. "The Monarch School is doing amazing work providing these children and young adults with an education and hope for the future."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.4 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 689 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

CONTACT: Sheilla Alvarez Kelly Jacobs Speer 619-402-0182 619-933-5013

SOURCE Barona Band of Mission Indians