Homeless to Hopeful Virtual Fashion Shows Turns the Spotlight on the UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeless to Hopeful Virtual Fashion Show, created by The Time Group to benefit UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter, will focus on the stories of courageous women who have overcome incredible adversity to make a life for themselves and their children. The annual fashion show will be held Thursday, December 10th at 7:00pm and will open its doors to viewers nationwide as attendees will be able to watch free of charge via Facebook Live and Zoom. Those who wish to participate can receive complimentary tickets when they RSVP at www.projectvintagerunway.com.

"We are shaking things up a bit this year. Rather than having a designer contest, world-renowned designers, Danny Nguyen and Terri Ives, will style women from the UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women and Children's Shelter representing the transformation their lives have made from being Homeless to Hopeful," stated Margaret McKoin, Project Vintage Runway Charity Boutique Creator. "This event is a great opportunity to dress up, invite a group of your girlfriends over and support a great cause."

Project Vintage Runway Charity Boutique offers the DFW Metroplex a boutique experience featuring high quality, brand-named products at deeply discounted prices. Proceeds from sales are donated to UGM Dallas Center of Hope Women & Children's Shelter.

Presented by Project Vintage Runway Charity Boutique and Interstate Battery, this year's event is honoring the life and accomplishments of Lauren Lindsay Madeley and will recognize outstanding women. Emcees for the event will be Isaiah Stanback, Superbowl Champion and Dallas Cowboys Analyst, and Starlene Stringer, Dallas-based radio and television personality. Sponsors for the fashion show include American Airlines, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultants, WiseLift, Texas de Brazil, Off the Bone Barbeque, The Time Group, Asian Mint, Nikky Feeding Souls, Preston Trail Sports & Family Chiropractic, Mona Jain Jewelry, and The Original Pancake House DFW.

The media are invited to attend in-person or online by RSVPing to Margaret McKoin at [email protected]. For more information about Project Vintage Runway or to RSVP for complimentary tickets, visit www.projectvintagerunway.com. For more information on UGM Dallas or to donate, visit www.ugmdallas.org.

