HomeNet Automotive, J.D. Byrider Partner to Elevate Buy Here Pay Here Consumer Experience

EXTON, Pa., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J.D. Byrider today announced it has partnered with HomeNet Automotive to bring SnapLot 360 technology to its store operators, delivering a more transparent online customer experience through immersive vehicle imaging.

With approximately 30 corporate stores and 120 franchise stores in the Buy Here Pay Here auto retail space, J.D. Byrider is working to reimagine what it means to shop for a car in this segment by using new digital technology that helps consumers make a connection with a vehicle online before they enter a store. Using HomeNet's SnapLot 360 solution will enable J.D. Byrider to deliver on these objectives and help store operators improve online merchandising efforts by boosting vehicle turn and reducing time to market.

Launched earlier this year, HomeNet's SnapLot 360 is a 360-degree image capture solution that drives increased visibility to dealers' online sales platforms through an iOS and Android compatible application. Through the application, dealers can capture both exterior and interior 360-degree images and syndicate them to top website and listing providers in the industry, including Dealer.com and Autotrader. Additionally, the new solution enables dealers to tag specific features as hot spots, helping to increase customer engagement and provide a deeper understanding about the vehicle.

"At J.D. Byrider, we're invested in being the consumer choice in helping people get a fresh opportunity to finance and own a quality vehicle," said Marie Lafkiotes, chief marketing and digital officer of J.D. Byrider. "By integrating with SnapLot 360, our store operators will be able to provide an elevated online experience that will separate them from competitors and enable customers to easily shop our inventory from anywhere on any device. This is a key component of our digital transformation."

A pilot of the SnapLot 360 integration will take place in approximately 12 J.D. Byrider stores, split between corporate and franchise locations. The integration with HomeNet's flexible inventory platform will enable inventory photos to be housed online and automatically populate on J.D. Byrider website listings. Store operators will also have the ability to display pricing specifics — key to driving a more transparent experience for consumers. HomeNet's photo backgrounding, a turnkey image enhancement offering, will also be available to enable dealers to change the background of vehicles to save time on staging, ensure consistency and ease integration with third-party sites.

"Bringing SnapLot 360 to J.D. Byrider is a significant milestone that will help drive greater transparency and engagement in the Buy Here Pay Here shopping experience," said John Hensman, vice president and general manager of HomeNet. "With SnapLot 360, we're helping dealers increase trust and enabling consumers to make more informed buying decisions."

For more information about SnapLot 360, visit: https://www.homenetauto.com/products/snaplot-360.asp.

About HomeNet

HomeNet Automotive gets inventory out of your systems and in front of online shoppers. Today's car shoppers are researching, locating and evaluating cars online before they ever set foot in a physical dealership. Yet, dealers struggle to ensure inventory is consistently updated and distributed to all online destinations with speed, accuracy and quality. At HomeNet, we help dealers and industry partners merchandise and distribute their inventory from one unified platform and seamlessly push this information to their own website and all their third-party advertising sources. Based in Exton, PA, with offices across the U.S., HomeNet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Automotive.

About J.D. Byrider

J.D. Byrider is the Indianapolis-based leading used car sales and finance business consisting of over 140 franchised and company-owned dealerships in over 30 states.

