Homeowners Can Depend on Essency's Breakthrough Residential Water Heaters for Decades of Reliably Hot Water for Every Purpose

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even as Americans batten down the hatches in preparation for the winter heating season, the last thing they'll want to deal with is a dreaded water heater breakdown. Especially considering the rise in energy costs. Who needs the added expense?

Warm up to the Essency EXR, a water heater built to last - for 30 years of everyday service. Its industry-leading hot water capacity rating means lasting hot water performance on a day-to-day basis too - the EXR can handle all the multitasking hot water demands of virtually any sized household. The Essency EXR, jam-packed with innovation to give homeowners what they want in hot water comfort, convenience and performance from their home hot water system.

When conventional water heaters go bad, it's a total loss. Rusted out storage tanks and tankless heat exchangers simply can't be repaired cost-effectively. Faced with installing a new water heater, most homeowners have found their options boil down to choosing between a quick "like for like" replacement of their old tank unit, or converting to a tankless or heat pump unit, often requiring cost-prohibitive infrastructure upgrade and installation costs.

Now there's a more durable and versatile mainstream option for home hot water systems – a "new and innovative option," emerging from the engineering minds at Essency Water Heaters.

This breakthrough in home hot water systems, powered by the EXR water heater, is built to last while delivering the most reliable supply of hot water in the residential water heating industry!

Homeowners can expect 30 years or more of service from their EXR-based system, with its all-polymer storage tank and stainless-steel heat exchanger, says Scott Isaksen, National Sales Director for Texas-based Essency.

People have been conditioned to expect water heaters to break down after a few years – 10 years is a long lifetime for most traditional water heaters (rather unfortunately)! Tankless and heat-pump-style water heaters can be impractical for many homeowners to install and can't always keep pace with hot water demand in larger households.

The Essency system is a drop-in replacement for a tank—or tankless-style water heater, easily installed with conventional fittings and connections by licensed plumbers in an hour or less in many instances.

With water heater replacement costs continually on the rise, it pays to invest in a system such as the EXR, whether as a replacement or as a first-in water heater in a new home. "The Essency more than pays for itself, due to its long-lasting reliability," says Isaksen. "It will deliver decades of reliable, best-in-class performance. For many people, it might be the only water heating system they'll ever need in their homes."

Of course, the true test of a water heater is how effective it is at meeting homeowner needs. Essency passes this test with flying colors. It has a first-hour rating of 80 gallons and can produce enough hot water for nine consecutive showers without losing steam.

"Who hasn't experienced a teeth-chattering shudder as the shower water suddenly runs cold? That's a very unlikely scenario with the Essency system, with its hallmark emphasis on long-term temperature stability," says Isaksen.

For people looking to get the best, most versatile, and capable hot water system, capable of meeting the needs of virtually any sized household for many years to come – and the peace of mind that comes from unsurpassed durability – now there's the Essency EXR.

The EXR is available for sale and installation by professional plumbing and home services contractors; Ferguson plumbing supply centers handle distribution in select metro areas in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona (and other states to come, as Essency completes its national rollout). For more information visit the Essency home page, www.essencyhome.com .

