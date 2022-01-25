Homepoint Foundation Launches Community Scholarship Program for Students

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homepoint Foundation, Inc., the philanthropic arm of national mortgage and servicer Homepoint, has announced its first Homepoint Community Scholarship Program, as it aims to attract a new generation of young talent to the mortgage industry.

The Homepoint Community Scholarship Program will assist high school seniors or graduates or current college undergraduates, awarding up to ten $6,000 scholarships. As part of the program's initial launch, the awards will go to recipients who live in or near Ann Arbor, Michigan; Dallas, Texas; Chandler, Arizona; and Clearwater, Florida – four areas where Homepoint has corporate footprint – and will be distributed more nationally in the future.

"We're excited to introduce the first-ever Homepoint Community Scholarship Program for students who are eager to make their mark in the business world," said DeAndre Lipscomb, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Homepoint, and President of the Homepoint Foundation. "We feel the mortgage industry would greatly benefit from an injection of new and diverse talent as lenders and agencies continue to address home affordability concerns throughout the country."

In addition to the scholarship money, recipients of the Homepoint Community Scholarship Program will receive access to financial literacy support programming, as well as career consultation on the many career opportunities that exist in the mortgage business.

Winners must be planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year, with a focus in business, finance, accounting, economics or a related subject.

"The mortgage industry is a multi-trillion-dollar business that employs thousands of people throughout the country, yet it doesn't have a dedicated academic path offered to students at the college and university level," said Lisa Patterson, Chief Originations Officer at Homepoint. "Our hope is that the Homepoint Community Scholarship Program is a first step towards developing a more structured pipeline connecting young talent to such a promising field."

The program is administered by Scholarship America®, the nation's largest designer and manager of scholarship, tuition assistance, and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

The deadline to apply is February 14, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. EST. For more information and to complete an application, please visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/homepoint.

