HomePromise Presents a New Kind of Military Documentary

GREENCASTLE, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomePromise, a VA Mortgage Lender, presents a new type of video documentary series, HomePromise Heroes. The new video series will share the riveting personal stories of men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

HomePromise Heroes is a new web documentary that shares the personal stories of the men and women willing to give the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

HomePromise Heroes is proud to honor the men and women who made a promise to protect against all enemies. The video series shows the courage and struggle of military service through the stories of those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans speak freely and unscripted about their experiences, sacrifices, challenges and more.

To view HomePromise Heroes, follow HomePromise on Facebook.

"We wrote a check… a blank check for our lives," says Best Selling author, Steven Kuhn in the pilot episode scheduled for release in July 2020. Don't miss the biggest documentary release of the year.

