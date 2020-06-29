HomeQuickie.com Offers Secure Communication Tools To Close Real Estate Transactions During COVID-19

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeQuickie.com offers a new secure platform to sell and buy homes for those who have high-risk health issues or other difficulties navigating the traditional real estate process.



Stay-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have created barriers in meeting with real estate agents, signing paperwork and closing transactions without physically seeing someone. With the communication system, users have a tool to negotiate every term of the deal without breaking the six-foot social distance recommendation.



The HomeQuickie.com system automates the entire home selling process, providing access to the selling, marketing and closing tools that industry professionals use. The program offers full self-service options for a flat $1,495 fee or expert support for a 2 percent commission on the final sales price.



Even when business resumes as normal, the HomeQuickie.com communication system will continue to be an efficient tool for busy buyers and sellers who want to speed up the process while maintaining security. It is also especially helpful for those who are moving long distances or relocating internationally as well as for the hearing-impaired community, who often encounter major challenges with clarity and consistency while using traditional communication channels.



"HomeQuickie.com provides a platform for the deaf community to conduct all communication in writing and easily see every aspect of the real estate transaction as it happens," explains realtor Louis Taylor, who launched HomeQuickie.com earlier this year based on his experience in the real estate industry. "They never again have to feel limited in who they can hire or how much control they have over the process. Overcoming this language barrier gives them so many more options than before."



Visit HomeQuickie.com to learn more about how the system's communication tools can automate and streamline much of the real estate process.



About the owner of HomeQuickie.com

With more than a decade of experience as a real estate agent and asset manager, Louis Taylor with eXp Realty has overseen more than 50,000 closings totaling upwards of $2 billion. He brings an additional level of expertise, insight and risk management to transactions that simply cannot be put into words.

Contact: Louis Taylor, 703-382-7676, [email protected]

