HOMER Energy 2019: Conference to Explore Rapidly Diversifying Microgrid Market

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th annual HOMER International Microgrid Conference will take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts from October 7-9. Acknowledging the explosion in popularity of microgrids worldwide, the conference will explore the lessons that can be learned from pioneering microgrids in remote locations, and examine what insights can be applied to new projects. Leading microgrid innovators will present case studies from Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Arctic, and illustrate the variety that is emerging in the roles that microgrids serve and the ways in which they are valued.

Join us at the HOMER International Microgrid Conference October 7-9, 2019 in Cambridge, MA at the Hyatt Regency! Book your hotel before September 16th when hotel discounts expire.

The conference attracts engineers, distributed energy developers, equipment manufacturers, policymakers, planners, and government officials from diverse cultural and economic environments. Speakers will discuss microgrids for resilience, the ways in which microgrids are remaking Puerto Rico's electric grid in the wake of Hurricane Maria, the role of microgrids in African economic development, and a variety of other topics covering microgrid regulation, finance, and technology.

Keynote speakers include Maxine Ghavi, Group Senior Vice President and Head of the Grid Edge Solutions Product Group at ABB, who will talk about "The Role of Microgrids at the Grid Edge: Global Best Practices;" Jon Exel, who leads the Global Facility on Mini-Grids at the World Bank; Dr. Dan Kammen, who chairs the Energy and Resources Group at the University of California, Berkeley; Peter Asmus, Director of Research at Navigant; and Dr. Peter Lilienthal, CEO of HOMER Energy, to mention a few.

"I believe that as many cities and large corporations consider building out distributed energy projects as microgrids, we have a lot of important lessons to learn from early adopters in harsh arctic environments and off-grid communities in the developing world," said Dr. Peter Lilienthal, HOMER Energy co-founder and CEO. "As more diverse customers become interested in microgrids, we are seeing new value propositions emerge, such as demand charge reduction and resilience," he added. "We always try to shed light on a broad range of microgrid projects at our conferences so very different people can learn from each other."

The conference will feature two special events in addition to the main conference. On Sunday, October 6th, there will be a tour of the advanced research microgrid at the Schneider Electric corporate headquarters in Andover, MA. On Wednesday, October 9th, there will be a full day of training on the HOMER software. The HOMER trainings are certified for continuing education credits by the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). The training will cover the fundamentals of designing and modeling off-grid and grid-tied microgrids - solar-plus-storage systems for example - using the HOMER software. Participants will learn how to size hybrid distributed energy systems and identify the most economically optimal designs. The 7th Annual HOMER International Microgrid Conference is a must for distributed energy professionals who want to advance in this field.

Visit the conference website, http://microgridconference.com, to learn more and to register.

About HOMER Energy

Founded in 2009 by Peter Lilienthal, Ph.D., and Marilyn Walker, Ph.D., Boulder, Colorado-based HOMER Energy is the developer and distributor of the HOMER software - HOMER Pro and HOMER Grid. HOMER® Pro is the global standard for modeling complex off-grid and grid-tied distributed energy systems. HOMER Grid, aimed at the solar-plus-storage market, helps commercial and industrial customers design distributed energy systems that will save on electricity bills and lower carbon footprints. With over 200,000 users in more than 190 countries, HOMER is the global standard for microgrid and distributed energy resource (DER) decision analysis and feasibility studies. HOMER Energy provides software, training, and consulting services that identify how to build cost-effective and reliable power systems that combine conventional and renewable power, storage, and load management. Its mission of "Clean Power Everywhere" embodies the company's goal to be the foremost provider of solutions for clean, affordable energy worldwide. Learn more at www.homerenergy.com or call 720-565-4046. Follow us on Twitter @HOMEREnergy, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

