Homes For Our Troops 4th Annual Veterans Day Celebrity Auction with Jake Tapper, George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Wynonna Judd to raise funds for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans

Participants can make an impact by bidding on personal Zoom experiences, luxury items, and autographed memorabilia from various movie stars, musicians, and sports figures, while helping HFOT's mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. This year's auction features over 100 items and Zoom experiences.

CNN's Jake Tapper, a longtime HFOT supporter and mission ambassador, along with actor George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, and fellow mission ambassador Wynonna Judd have enlisted the help of friends, namely movie stars and entertainment icons, to arrange an extensive assortment of auction items up for grabs to benefit Homes For Our Troops this Veterans Day. Tapper's fellow Celebrity Auction co-host and actor George Clooney, has generously donated his OMEGA Globemaster Watch to auction off. Other celebrities who have donated items include: Adam Scott, Al Yankovic, Alyssa Milano, Ben Stiller, Beth Dover & Jo Lo Truglio, Bob Saget, Bryan Cranston, Chelsea Handler, Chris Evans, Dave Matthews, Don Lemon, Elizabeth Banks, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Judy Woodruff, Jim Gaffigan, Kevin O'Leary, Olivia Wilde, Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Richard Marx, Sarah Silverman, Sean Penn, and many more.

"Even with everything going on in the world right now, there remains a need for severely wounded Veterans to have mortgage-free specially adapted custom homes from Homes For Our Troops. It is an honor to be an Ambassador for this organization on our annual Celebrity Auction again. Each year we increase the amount of support from well-known stars, musicians, celebrities, artists, and sports figures. We are expecting this year's auction to be a great success." – Jake Tapper

"I am happy to be joining this auction for another year and bring attention to Homes For Our Troops' important mission. The adapted homes built by this nonprofit help Veterans regain their independence and move forward in their lives," says George Clooney.

"I am thrilled to be a part of Homes For Our Troops 4th Annual Celebrity Auction again and even more excited to headline this year. HFOT is doing so much for severely injured Veterans by providing them with the adapted homes they need and deserve," says Mindy Kaling.

"The troops who put themselves in harm's way to protect our freedom deserve everything we can give them. That's why I am honored to be a part of Homes For Our Troops Celebrity Auction again this year, which brings to light HFOT's important mission of building adapted homes for our nation's most severely injured post-9/11 Veterans," says Wynonna Judd.

"We are looking forward to another exciting auction with Jake Tapper and his team," says HFOT President Tom Landwermeyer. "With the challenges of the ongoing global pandemic, it is paramount that severely injured post-9/11 Veterans have specially adapted custom homes where they can safeguard themselves and their families. We are very thankful to have the support from so many high profile celebrities who are bringing awareness to our critical mission."

"Homes For Our Troops serves such an important community, and we're honored to provide a platform that creates awareness and raises funds for this work," says Caitlin Allen, Head of Communications for eBay North America. "This year's auction includes an impressive lineup of experiences and memorabilia from some of the world's most notable celebrities, which is sure to attract shoppers looking for an exciting way to donate to a relevant cause."

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 182 million active buyers globally and more than 66,000 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised nearly $912 million for charity. For more information visit ebayforcharity.org.

