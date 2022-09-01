HomeServices of America and Havas House Expand Custom Magazine to New Market

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Set To Launch Local Lifestyles Southern California Magazine

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeServices of America, one of the nation's largest real estate brokerage services firms, has agreed to extend its exclusive partnership with Havas House , the global custom media, content and publishing division of Republica Havas Group and Havas Creative North America Network. Now, through two of its esteemed Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brands, Lifestyles South Florida, a quarterly publication in the Luxury category and customized for its specific geographic market, will be joined by Lifestyles Southern California.

"We've long admired the work our counterparts in South Florida have done with their publication," said Martha Mosier, President, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. "Not only is this publication a successful branding and marketing tool for our agents, it is a captivating publication reminiscent of all those prestigious luxury magazines we recognize and admire. There is no other medium that uniquely spotlights our company's listings as beautifully as Lifestyles Southern California magazine. With the success that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty experienced with their publication in Florida, it only made sense to partner with Havas House in producing a luxury magazine for Southern California, as we proudly represent the owners of some of the most luxurious and exclusive homes in this market."

Launching in December 2022, Lifestyles Southern California is a publishing tour de force that explores the luxury real estate market and the ultra-affluent audience it attracts. Features include trend casting to celebrity interviews, as well as photo shoots, and profiles of influential personalities. Readers also enjoy articles on style, business endeavors, real estate, design, and travel.

A circulation of 75,000 copies will be delivered directly to select multi-million dollar properties with a minimum home value between $3 million to $5 million located throughout key Southern California communities each quarter. Controlled commercial distribution is also available through select luxury hotels, partners, and social events. Digital editions will be available at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties website (bhhscalifornia.com) and via email distribution after the release date.

"In one short year, our partnership with HomeServices of America has grown beyond any of our expectations," said Marisa Beazel, President and Publisher of Havas House. "The mutually successful and valued relationship has leapt from the printed page to robust digital and social media tactics, prominent events, and even a professionally produced TV show. The opportunity to extend this valued branding campaign to Southern California is an honor for the Havas House family."

