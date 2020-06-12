Homesnap Introduces Concierge Advertising Solution For Top Real Estate Agents

BETHESDA, Md., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap , the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today introduced Homesnap Pro+ Concierge , a new advertising solution for top real estate agents that uses machine learning to run custom ads on Facebook and Google and deliver pre-qualified leads, connecting agents to real home buyers and sellers.

Concierge is the most powerful marketing product offered by Homesnap. With Concierge, agents get access to Homesnap's in-house team of marketing, design and engineering experts who plan, develop and execute marketing lead gen campaigns, leveraging powerful machine learning algorithms to target prospective buyers and sellers. As leads from agents' campaigns come in, Concierge handles vetting these leads via phone, text and email. Once leads are fully-vetted and qualified, Concierge provides agents with key details including location, price range, timeframe and homeowner/mortgage status. Agents can then instantly decide which consumers to reach out to immediately, and which to nurture long-term. Additionally, unlike other platforms, once an agent's campaign generates a lead, it will never be offered to another agent.

"Concierge allows agents to run powerful lead gen campaigns and save time by not chasing dubious leads on third-party consumer home search portals," said Homesnap CEO John Mazur. "Like all Homesnap products, Concierge was designed to give agents the information they need to build their business most efficiently so they can focus on client service and closing deals."

Concierge takes a holistic approach to digital advertising. Rather than promoting one specific property, it leverages an agent's full portfolio of listings to draw in potential home buyers and sellers. By advertising continuously, Concierge is able to leverage powerful machine learning algorithms to help agents get the best return on advertising spend in the industry. Throughout their lifecycle, campaigns are continuously optimized for performance, making sure agents stay in front of relevant prospects. In addition, agents who sign up for Concierge get access to an advanced reporting and analytics suite, including lead details and qualifying info, a full-time Concierge to help maximize their investment, and complete access to all Homesnap Pro+ features and tools.

"Pro+ Concierge is a best-in-class lead qualification and digital marketing product," said Lou Mintzer, Chief Product Officer at Homesnap. "Campaigns are managed by a combination of real humans who are experts in the digital advertising space and machine learning that understands the real estate market, ultimately saving agents hundreds of hours each month."

Concierge is the latest extension of Homesnap's core offerings -- Homesnap Pro and Homesnap Pro+ . Homesnap Pro is the industry-facing version of the Homesnap platform built specifically for real estate professionals to access their MLS data and stay connected with their clients while on the go and is provided to agents for free by their MLS. Homesnap Pro+ is a paid, premium service provided to agents by Homesnap via a yearly membership that includes additional marketing and productivity tools.

Throughout 2020, Homesnap will continue to roll out additional Concierge features to help agents provide better client service and connect with prospects in real, tangible ways. For more information, visit www.homesnap.com .

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 230 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

