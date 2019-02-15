Homesnap Introduces Homesnap Stories Video Marketing Feature

A home's best selling points and qualities don't always come across in a listing photo. Homesnap Stories let agents connect with potential buyers in a more personalized and creative way through augmented reality (AR) objects and emojis, stylized custom text, music, real estate themed stickers and more.

Additionally, agents can track who is engaging with their content and how often, as well as seamlessly share their Homesnap Stories across their personal social media accounts. This new feature, which is available on iOS and Android devices, marks the first time that user-generated content can be created and added to a listing in Homesnap.

"Video marketing is one of the most powerful tools in real estate," said Lou Mintzer, Chief Product Officer at Homesnap. "Today, social videos generate 1,200% more shares than text and images combined. They are a great way for agents to share their services and active properties, and now they can use the app they're already using -- Homesnap Pro -- to create this powerful content."

Agents now see a redesigned media bar which features a "Stories" icon at the top of their listings on Homesnap. When agents tap on the "Add Stories" icon, they can create stories for their active listings by adding a photo or video from their camera, library or listing photos.

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from 185 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 75% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

