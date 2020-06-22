Homesnap Launches Access – A New Payment Service Powered By eCommission

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap , the market-leading national home search platform that provides a mobile productivity tool for agents and real-time MLS data to consumers, today launched a new payment option for real estate agents called Access™ powered by eCommission , the leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals. Access allows real estate agents to pay for Homesnap products using future commissions as an alternative to cash or a credit card.

Real estate agents often need access to cash flow to pay for various products and services prior to a sale closing. Access creates a direct integration between eCommission and Homesnap that empowers agents to pay for Homesnap marketing products and additional offerings using one of their active listings. Access is:

FLEXIBLE -- Agents can access up to $500 of their commission on any property with at least 90 days remaining in the listing term.

Agents can access up to of their commission on any property with at least 90 days remaining in the listing term. EASY -- Funds are sent directly from Access to Homesnap to cover an agent's marketing investment, with the agent paying nothing upfront.

Funds are sent directly from to Homesnap to cover an agent's marketing investment, with the agent paying nothing upfront. CONVENIENT -- Homesnap and eCommission have integrated in order to make the process seamless. Agents can select their listing when buying products and services in Homesnap and complete the process in eCommission without having to fill out any additional fields.

Homesnap and eCommission have integrated in order to make the process seamless. Agents can select their listing when buying products and services in Homesnap and complete the process in eCommission without having to fill out any additional fields. AFFORDABLE -- Ordinarily, there is a 10% fee that is added directly onto a Homesnap order, and that fee is automatically paid when a sale closes. Recognizing the challenges agents are facing today due to COVID-19, Homesnap and eCommission have made Access free for the first 90 days, with no added fees.

Homesnap makes it easy for agents to market themselves and their listings across the top social and search platforms like Facebook and Google. With Access, agents can now maintain their marketing presence with flexible payment options.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial for real estate agents to maintain their digital presence," said John Mazur, Homesnap CEO. "At Homesnap, we're supporting agents by giving them the tools they need to not only stay relevant, but to also market their listings and be ready for when things return to normal. With Access, agents can leverage the power of their future earned commission today and stay ahead of their competition."

To initiate this new feature, agents simply select the listing they would like to use wherever they see Access as a payment method for a Homesnap product. Agents are then redirected to eCommission to confirm transaction details and complete funding. eCommission then sends payment for the products and services purchased directly to Homesnap. If the selected property does not sell within 90 days, agents have the option to replace the transaction and repay using commission proceeds from any future sale.

"We are thrilled to launch Access with Homesnap," said Sean Whaling, eCommission Founder and CEO. "We understand the stressors brought on by COVID-19, which is why Access gives agents the ultimate flexibility to pay for Homesnap marketing products and additional offerings using future commissions. It's a revolutionary service that in many ways is superior to credit cards because no debt is created, funds are transferred instantly, and repayment happens effortlessly once the property closes. Waiving the fee for 90 days should also help agents get their listings sold faster."

Access will initially be available as a payment option for a selection of Homesnap's marketing products and will soon be available for all of Homesnap's offerings. Homesnap is continuing to roll out new features and tools throughout 2020 that help agents provide better client services and connect with prospects in actionable, tangible ways. For more information visit www.homesnap.com .

ABOUT HOMESNAP

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 230 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

ABOUT eCOMMISSION

eCommission is the company that operates Access. eCommission is the leading provider of working capital to real estate professionals since 1999, with more than $1.4 billion of commissions funded to satisfied customers nationwide. eCommission is a nationally endorsed alliance partner to the industry's largest real estate brands, independent brokerages and technology companies. More information can be found at www.eCommission.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Abby Sanders, Director of Communications & Events Dawn Willey, VP of Strategic Business Development Phone: (202) 808-0223 Phone: (818) 254-6435 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

