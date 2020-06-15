Homesnap Named A Top Workplace By The Washington Post For Third Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap , the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced it has been named a 2020 Top Workplace by The Washington Post . This is the third consecutive year Homesnap has received this accolade, a testament to the company's hard-working team and strong culture.

"We are honored to be included on The Washington Post's Top Workplaces List for the third year in a row," said John Mazur, Homesnap CEO. "We work hard as a company to foster a positive culture where all of our employees feel included and appreciated, and have opportunities to grow and thrive. This award is further validation of the exceptional talent we have and the unique culture we have built over the past eight years."

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey measuring several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year The Washington Post honors more than 200 companies, including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.

"Homesnap is thrilled to once again be named a Top Workplace. This recognition reflects our inclusive corporate culture and our commitment to Homesnap's core values including collaboration, curiosity and customer focus, which unite our team, inspire innovation and fuel our growth," said Dana Aldis, SVP of People and Customer Experience at Homesnap. "This recognition is made possible because of our team, so I thank them for helping us create and continue to improve our great workplace."

This award is just one of more than 40 accolades Homesnap has received for both its products and workplace culture since its founding in 2012. Homesnap was recently recognized as an Inc. 2020 Best Workplace and was named to HousingWire's 2020 TECH100 list as well as the Forbes 2020 List of America's Best Startup Employers . From 2016 to 2019, Homesnap experienced annual employee growth of over 50%.

The full list of 2020 Top Workplaces along with additional content will run in print in a special Top Workplaces magazine on October 14, 2020 and will be available on WashingtonPost.com . The Washington Post will also host an awards ceremony in October 2020 to recognize the 200 top-ranked companies.

With easy to use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 230 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

