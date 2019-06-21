Homesnap Named A Washington Post Top Workplace For Second Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap, the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced that it has again been named a 2019 Top Workplace by The Washington Post , marking the company's second consecutive year on the list. Homesnap was recognized for its hard-working startup environment where people are encouraged to innovate, learn, and genuinely enjoy each other's company.

Homesnap was ranked #8 in the small business category. Earlier this year, Homesnap was also named an Inc. 2019 Best Workplace . Homesnap is only one of four companies in the Washington, D.C. area to be recognized as a 2019 top workplace by both Inc. and The Washington Post.

"Being named again as a top workplace by The Washington Post is a testament to our ability to grow as a company and deliver results for our clients while maintaining an enriching culture and work environment for our team," said Homesnap CEO John Mazur.

The Washington Post 2019 Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC . The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This year's 150 honorees include government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.

"We are extremely proud of this award and all that it represents," said Dana Aldis, VP of Experience at Homesnap. "Great people are the key to a company's success, which is why Homesnap invests heavily in its employees and works hard to foster a culture based on values, communication, and collaboration."

This award is just one of the more than 25 awards Homesnap has received recognizing both its products and its workplace culture. This honor is also a reflection of Homesnap's commitment to recruiting and retaining people who are aligned with its core values. From 2016 to 2018, Homesnap experienced annual employee growth of over 60%.

For more information about The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2019, visit www.washingtonpost.com/2019/top-workplaces .

For more information about working at Homesnap and job opportunities, visit www.homesnap.com/about/jobs .

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from over 200 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 85% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

