BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap , the leading provider of technology solutions to the real estate industry, today announced that it has ranked No. 115 on Deloitte's 26th annual Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America. Homesnap was selected based on its three-year growth rate of 1037% which occurred from 2016 - 2019.

Homesnap Ranked #115 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list includes public and private companies from the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech sectors. Award winners are selected based on their fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019 and must be based in North America. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ winners achieved an average revenue growth rate of 450%.

Homesnap's Chief Executive Officer, John Mazur, credits the Homesnap team for the company's explosive revenue growth. "What we have achieved over the last three years could not have been done without all of our employees' commitment to creating the most innovative, high-quality products in the industry," Mazur said. "The entire Homesnap team works hard every day to keep enhancing our products and make them as responsive as possible to our clients' needs."

Homesnap's growth from 2016 to 2019 can also be attributed to its expansion into 230+ markets across the country and the introduction of several new marketing and software products for real estate agents. The company's latest launches include new features in Homesnap Pro , the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents, and Homesnap Pro+ , a premium subscription service for Homesnap Pro users that, among other services, creates, launches, and optimizes all components of a real estate agent's business profile on Google. Homesnap is also now accessible to over one million real estate professionals.

"For the past three years, Homesnap has continuously pushed the boundaries of the innovative features we offer to our clients," said Steve Barnes, Homesnap Founder & President. "Being recognized as a 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner proves that we have what it takes to achieve and sustain success."

This award is the latest accolade earned by Homesnap. Recently, Homesnap was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking No. 510, the 2020 Inc. 5000 Series of DC Metro's Fastest Growing Companies , ranking No. 16 overall and No. 2 in the real estate category, the Washington Post 2020 Top Workplaces , the Forbes 2020 List of America's Best Startup Employers and the HousingWire 2020 TECH100 .

Homesnap's ranking on the list was announced at the annual award presentation on November 17, 2020. Complete results of the Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte can be found by visiting www2.deloitte.com/us/technology-media-telecommunications/fast500 .

ABOUT HOMESNAP:

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap has changed the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. Homesnap combines people, property and data with enterprise-grade software for real estate professionals to run and grow their business at every stage of the real estate transaction. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages AI, machine learning and big data from over 500 data sources and over 230 MLSs to provide more than one million U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile software that automates workflow and optimizes the search and sell experience for their clients. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform has transformed the real estate business. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

ABOUT DELOITTE:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

