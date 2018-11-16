Homesnap Releases Flashback Photos As New Homesnap Pro+ Feature

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesnap, the market-leading national home search platform that provides real-time MLS data to consumers and a mobile productivity tool for agents, today announced the release of Flashback Photos, a feature that gives Homesnap Pro+ members access to all historical MLS photos on record for active listings and off-market properties. The feature provides members additional insight into staging, photography, renovations, and home improvements and gives agents an advantage when evaluating home values and preparing listing presentations.

Flashback Photos is the newest feature of Homesnap Pro+, a premium upgrade for real estate agents using Homesnap Pro. The first released feature of Homesnap Pro+ allows members to set up their Google My Business Profiles and manage those profiles in real time, thanks to Homesnap's access to up-to-date MLS information. Homesnap Pro+ creates, launches, and optimizes all aspects of a real estate agent's business profile on Google.

"Membership has its benefits," said John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap. "In addition to claiming and managing Google business profiles, Flashback Photos, the newest feature of Homesnap Pro+, gives members a competitive edge in listing presentations and additional intelligence to impress buyer clients."

Throughout 2019, Homesnap will continue to roll out Pro+ features and tools that help agents provide better client service and connect with prospects in real, tangible ways. For more information visit www.homesnap.com/pro/plus .

About Homesnap

With easy-to-use mobile technology fueled by unmatched, real-time data intelligence, Homesnap is changing the way real estate agents connect with consumers and serve their clients. The industry-endorsed Homesnap platform leverages real-time data from 175 MLSs to empower millions of consumers each month with a superior home search experience, while providing over 75% of U.S. agents with access to powerful mobile tools that automate their work and accelerate their success. With the Homesnap mobile app, the highest rated consumer home search application; Homesnap Pro, the industry-standard mobile business platform for agents; and the Homesnap national home search portal, a joint venture with the industry-backed Broker Public Portal, the integrated Homesnap platform is transforming the industry by bringing real-time to real estate. More information can be found at www.homesnap.com .

Media Contact:

Abby Sanders

Phone: (703) 999-6809

Email: asanders@homesnap.com

SOURCE Homesnap

