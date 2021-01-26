Hometa is thrilled to announce the recommendation of the use of electronic drop counters in the Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice 8th Edition

The Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice have long been considered the authority on infusion practice, and for this technology to be endorsed by the INS represents a breakthrough in gravity infusion technology and viability. This is not however, the first instance wherein a major publication has lauded this technology; DripAssist , currently the only electronic drop counter commercially available in the U.S., was named one of the 12 Most Important Health Innovations by Popular Science Magazine in 2016, and in 2017 won the MedTech Conference Global Health Innovator Award.

DripAssist is a supplemental infusion rate monitor that secures to the gravity chamber of an IV set and counts drops with 99% accuracy using an infrared sensor, all while displaying the rate of infusion.

The device has become integral in relieving the burden of supply shortages incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several critical care facilities have reported to Hometa that with severely ill patients overwhelming their ICUs, they have had to borrow IV pumps from other, less-critical departments. Of course, many hospitals are dealing with this same challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, thus inducing the IV pump/IV set shortages we currently see in the market. This can sometimes force less-critical departments to resort to gravity infusion to administer even some high-alert medications; and this is where DripAssist has seen its most triumphant, albeit unlikely, success.

The device was originally developed in 2016 for clinical settings in low-resource, low-infrastructure communities. "Our goal was to make a product that addressed unmet needs in the global healthcare sector – we had clinicians from multiple countries telling us how difficult infusion therapy was to administer given the limited technologies available," says Shift Labs CEO Beth Kolko.

Now, five years later in the throws of a global pandemic, it would seem that this small device had a huge destiny; coming to the rescue not just in austere field hospitals, but in the ostentatious arena of the United States healthcare sector as well.

DripAssist is exclusively available in the United States from Hometa Inc.

For more information about DripAssist, please contact 877-2-HOMETA or visit https://hometa.com

