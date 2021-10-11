Hometown Lenders Adds Virginia Branch, Continues Strong Growth

HTL was proud to add a new branch in Manassas, Virginia, which is co-managed by John Csoka and Peter Karl. Tweet this

As the latest result, HTL was proud to add a new branch in Manassas, Virginia, which is co-managed by John Csoka and Peter Karl. This is the latest strategic acquisition by HTL as a part of the company's flourishing coast-to-coast team.

"I am proud and grateful to announce once again that Hometown Lenders has added another exciting branch location to our nationwide family," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "With each and every addition we make, our unwavering commitment to excellence and staunch dedication to the company's core values only get stronger. I am excited that HTL continues to strategically grow in our ability to help more and more families live their American Dream across our great country."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has approximately 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

