Hometown Lenders announces partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

HomeTown Lenders has set a goal of donating at least $1 million in 2021. Many of HTL's ninety-one branches will participate in the ambitious effort. Participating branches will donate a minimum of $50 for every loan closed in 2021 St. Jude, where no family receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"Our customers and staff always jump at a challenge, and we have intentionally set a bold goal – one that underscores our motto, People over Profits," said Billy Taylor, CEO of HomeTown Lenders. "Throughout 2021, we will strive to raise our community outreach standard and give back to the local communities in which we live and work by donating hard-earned revenue to a tremendously worthwhile cause. Childhood cancer is a disease that affects so many, and we are eager to join the fight to end it. The St. Jude team in Memphis does a remarkable job of researching effective treatments and potential cures for our most valuable resources: our young people. I could not be prouder of our team for taking the bull by the horns and raising the bar this year."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama., HTL now has almost 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

As seen in Hometown's thousands of testimonials (click here to view the latest), HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody good, old-fashioned southern hospitality – even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.®

As the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children, treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. And we won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

By freely sharing discoveries, every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook (facebook.com/stjude), following us on Twitter (@stjude) and Instagram (@stjude) and subscribing to our YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/MyStJude).

For more information visit www.htlenders.com .

SOURCE HomeTown Lenders

Related Links

http://www.htlenders.com

