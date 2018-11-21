Hometown Lenders is proud to announce the most recent addition to their team, Major Mortgage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders has recently brought on an additional 11 branches that brings the total new annual volume to around $1.4 billion.

This surge in business is a result of Hometown Lenders' aggressive and unique recruiting campaign to put the money back in the pocket of those who make it. We bring our talents together because we believe we can get where we want to go faster and have more fun doing it together than we can separately. One word that we all learned in our childhood summarizes this: share. We strive to have an open mindset, to create an environment for open idea sharing, and keep the accounts open so we can trust but verify.

Major Mortgage represents a significant step forward for Hometown Lenders and a culmination of two years' worth of hard work coming together in a new business plan. That plan sought to find a better mouse trap and determine what a better mortgage company looked like. After asking builders, realtors, and, most importantly, mortgage loan originators what a great mortgage company looks like, that built the foundation of our new business plan. Out of that business model has come the most successful 13-month run of growth in the history of our company.

"I'm an Auburn University graduate," said Billy Taylor, owner and CEO of Hometown Lenders. "As badly as I hate to admit it, Alabama is a machine when it comes to recruiting. They tend to do more screening at times, while Auburn must get recruits on campus and sell them. Our goal is to certainly have that Auburn family feeling but combine it with the level of success and efficiency that Alabama has when recruiting the top people in the industry."

Since the beginning, Hometown Lenders has used a simple philosophy when growing the company: Recruit the best, Retain who we have, and Remember who got us here.

Recruit the best means we want the best character, regardless of volume or experience. Because if we have someone with great character that is doing what they are supposed to do when no one is looking, then we can grow with that individual.

Retaining the best means we must create an environment where people feel like they are valued, feel like they have a plan toward advancement, feel like their idea matters, and they can retire with a good group of people with common interests.

And Remember who got us there is certainly a reference back to our faith-based company. We are not the morality police, but we do believe that Our Lord has been a big part of our success.

Hometown Lenders would like to thank those who have allowed the most successful 13-months of growth in our history, and based on the current pipeline, we are excited to see what the remainder of 2018 and 2019 bring. As Billy Taylor put it, "Luck happens when preparation meets opportunity. That's how we look at what has happened to us in the last 13 months. There has been a lot of hard work that collided with the right opportunities at the right time with the right people."

"Major Mortgage is run by two brothers, Tor and Ryar Hayward," Taylor said. "These guys are just great, normal, every-day guys that do what they say they are going to do. They are handshake guys that close on time and understand how to build a business and treat their customers the right way. They have built a reputation that their word is their bond, and that is the exact type of partner we look for. It has been an instant upgrade for our company to see how they do things and integrate many of their best practices into our company. We consider it a great honor to partner with the Haywards along with many of the other new branches we have partnered with recently. When Hometown Lenders set the goal to emerge as a national leader in the mortgage industry, we knew we would need the right individuals to help us accomplish the mission. We found those guys in Tor and Ryar and their incredible team of mortgage professionals."

"With the current market compression, the timing couldn't have been better for us to partner with Hometown Lenders. Their focus on the development of a nationwide presence makes this a perfect fit for Major Mortgage. This has been a fantastic move and we are looking forward to all the new opportunities we have with this new business relationship."

-Tor Hayward, President

Major Mortgage

