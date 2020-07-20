HomeTownSupport19: A Challenge to Citizens of Hometowns to Donate to Merchants for COVID19 Relief

MERCED, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing pandemic has inspired a philanthropic campaign #HomeTownSupport19. The goal is to inspire people to support merchants in their hometowns who need relief due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Through social media, community members are encouraged to set their calendar for the 19th of each month and donate to their favorite store, restaurant or business that they haven't been able to visit or they want to support. The goal is to donate $19.00 dollars or more on the 19th to help our hometowns through the COVID19 pandemic.

"In our hometowns we know the owners of shops and restaurants on a personal level. We enjoy their services and products which could be leaving as some businesses are already closed and others could shutter permanently. Through social media donations will be encouraged. The goal is to motivate philanthropic efforts to support mom-and -pop merchants with at least $19.00 a month," said Greg Wilson, a retired teacher, spearheading the effort in Merced, CA.

It is hoped that others in Merced are inspired to support their favorite merchant niche with a GoFundMe fundraiser and they may freely use the #HomeTownSupport19 brand. In addition to supporting merchants in Merced, community members in other towns are encouraged to use the #HomeTownSupport19 brand to build a coalition of like-minded philanthropists to support their hometown.

"During the 1st shut down because of COVID19 #supportlocal was so great with promoting buy local. We never know what we will need to do differently with things changing so often as with Governor Newsom's reopening rollback now. I support local outreach in these times," said Tressa Williams co-owner with her husband Drew Williams of Destino's restaurant.

Social media will be used to inform Merced citizens of this philanthropic effort including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, a web page and a Go Fund Me fundraiser specifically for Main Street eateries. Additionally, a card informing of the mission will be provided for merchants to disseminate.

"#HomeTownSuport19 and GoFundMe are a great idea that I hadn't thought of, you should do it. Businesses are hurting," said Robert Matsuo, one of the owners of Five-Ten Bistro.

Donate $19.00 dollars or more on the 19th to help our hometowns through the COVID19 pandemic. 19 on 19 for 19.

