Homeware Market Records an Incremental Growth of USD 79.29 Billion During 2020-2024|Technavio

Technavio

Apr 21, 2021, 21:00 ET

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The homeware market is set to grow by USD 79.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. The innovation and portfolio extension will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Homeware Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The homeware market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Hardware
    • Soft Furnishing and Textile
    • Lighting
    • Window Dressing
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

Homeware Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the homeware market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Carrefour SA, J. C. Penney Co. Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Homeware Market size
  • Homeware Market trends
  • Homeware Market industry analysis

The innovation and portfolio extension are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the homeware market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Homeware Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist homeware market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the homeware market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the homeware market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of homeware market vendors

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. 
