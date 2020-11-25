Homewise Launches New Affiliate Program with Fintel Connect

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewise, a Canadian B2C mortgage technology company, has recently launched its affiliate program powered by Fintel Connect. The modern digital mortgage platform offers consumers an automated application process for mortgage pre-approval, approval, refinancing or switching providers.

Homewise's network includes over 30 banks and lenders to match the unique financial needs of applicants. The program's design centers on ease and accessibility: its platform is presented in human language, and a personal Homewise Advisor guides applicant through their mortgage options, then approval and close. Their service is also free for Canadians.

"Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions Canadians make, and Homewise helps make that buying process easier and more transparent," says Homewise CEO and Co-Founder Jesse Abrams. "Our technology is here to help new and current homeowners across Canada, and working with Fintel Connect's wide-reaching network of trusted finance influencers enables us to help build the awareness and reach of our solution."

Fintel Connect aims to support fintechs like Homewise that are disrupting the space of financial services. Through Fintel's network, publishers can share with its audiences the tech company's story of improving the traditional mortgage experience.

CEO of Fintel Connect, Nicky Senyard, remarks, "We're excited to support the Homewise team in delivering a better home-buying experience. Our partners are known to embrace brands that are improving customers' financial wellbeing, and Homewise's platform will be a great match for their audiences."

Publishers in the verticals of personal finance, real estate, and home & lifestyle are invited to join the Homewise affiliate program now.

About Homewise

Homewise is a national mortgage company focused on providing home buyers and owners with ease, transparency and savings in the home financing experience. Homewise does this by automating the mortgage process online, making it faster, more transparent and easier than ever before. Their clients apply online in only 5 minutes, then Homewise's data intelligence and predictive technology matches clients with the best mortgage options from over 30 banks and lenders. Then Homewise's tech-powered Advisors guide clients from approval to move-in and beyond. In the end, clients get their best-tailored mortgage, while saving time and money - all for free!

About Fintel Connect

Fintel Connect is a leading performance marketing company dedicated to serving the financial services and fintech space. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the team at Fintel Connect support a wide range of tier one banks, community banks and financial technology companies through its extensive network of publishers and fully scalable tracking and reporting technology.

