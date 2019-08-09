Homewood Forever Yogurt® Celebrates Five Years of Swirling Up Great Taste, August 10

HOMEWOOD, Ill., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forever Yogurt® in Homewood is turning the Big Five and celebrating in a huge way on August 10th. The frozen yogurt shop, located at 18324 Governors Hwy. in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, is hosting an anniversary party featuring $5 frozen yogurt fill ups, games, and contests that could land one lucky winner Free Yogurt for a Year*. The event is open to the public.

"The past five years with Forever Yogurt has been such an exciting journey for us," said Josette Fourte, owner of the Homewood Forever Yogurt. "My husband Kevin and I are honored to be part of a great family-friendly brand, featuring top-quality products for our community to enjoy. We have a lot of fun activities planned for our big celebration and are delighted to share this special day with our neighbors and loyal fans."

The five-year anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, August 10th. Fans may indulge in the $5 fill ups all day long and enjoy contests and games that include a Spin & Win prize wheel offering opportunities to win Forever Yogurt swag and Free Yogurt for a Year*. A yogurt eating contest kicks off at 2:00 pm with pre-selected contestants participating to also win Free Yogurt for a Year*. You won't want to miss the fun!

"We have Josette, Kevin, and our Forever Yogurt fans in Homewood to thank for these five amazing years," said Anthony Wedo, CEO of Premier Restaurant Group, management company for the Forever Yogurt brand. "It's a combination of hard work and dedication from our franchisees, as well as loyal customers who have embraced our brand, that have contributed to our success. We are truly grateful for the communities we serve and our partners who represent our products and services."

For more information about Forever Yogurt, including locations, visit www.ForeverYogurt.com . You may also follow the Homewood Forever Yogurt on Facebook @FYHomewood or on Instagram @FYHomewood24 .

*No purchase necessary. Free Yogurt for a Year will be awarded via a Forever Yogurt Black Card.

About Premier Restaurant Group

Premier Restaurant Group (PRG) is a professional, international franchisor focused on reinvigorating restaurant brands primarily within the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry. PRG currently owns brands in the Frozen Treats and Better Burger verticals within those segments. Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, and founded in 2016, PRG has acquired two brands in the last 15 months, is aggressively expanding its current brands, and is actively exploring additional brand acquisitions.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maria DeChello

mdechello@inklinkmarketing.com

305.631.2283

SOURCE Forever Yogurt

Related Links

http://www.ForeverYogurt.com

