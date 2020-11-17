HOMMA, Inc. Breaks Ground on New 18-Unit Project, Its First Residential Community in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMMA, Inc., a leading innovator of residential home design, development and intuitive technology integration, announced today the company broke ground on its next residential development project. This project, entitled HOMMA X and based in Portland, Oregon, will be a multi-family project the company designed with fully integrated, manageable, and intuitive controls, including lighting, HVAC, security, and access. Acquiring the half acre parcel in 2019, the company has been working to complete plans and obtain permits. HOMMA is partnering with Green Hammer ( www.greenhammer.com ), a Portland-based design build contractor specializing in sustainable buildings, and with Pacific West Bank ( www.bankpacificwest.com ), a local community bank, for construction financing.

Artist Rendering of Homma X - Street View. Copyright Homma, Inc 2020 Artist Rendering of Homma X - Aerial View. Copyright Homma, Inc 2020

"We are excited to be embarking on this project in the city of Portland and are looking forward to bringing our differentiated design and technology management to a new market," said CEO Ted Homma. "The city of Portland offers a tremendous opportunity because of its dynamic culture, consistent growth, and need for innovative higher-density housing solutions," he continued. Robert Pile, Director of Real Estate Development with HOMMA, Inc., added "this project will demonstrate the unique capabilities of HOMMA as we expand our offerings in both scale and region."

This 24,000 square foot development will feature 18 units of 2 bed, 2.5 bath floor plans that will utilize intuitive lighting control systems, access control, security, and other intelligent and unique design elements. Located within four miles of downtown Portland, this development will provide easy access to public transit and is ideally situated for pedal power. Expecting to be completed in late 2021, artist renderings and additional information can be found at www.hom.ma/homma-x.

HOMMA, Inc. is a start-up based in the Bay Area that is working to deliver a more compelling residential living experience through the use of creative and efficient design, orchestrated technology, and innovative building techniques. The company was founded in Silicon Valley by Ted Homma in 2016. For further information, please contact [email protected] .

