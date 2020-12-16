Homrich Berg Crosses $8 Billion AUM Mark and Will Add Sandy Springs Office Via Planned Merger With SG Financial Advisors

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homrich Berg is pleased to announce that SG Financial Advisors has signed an agreement to join Homrich Berg, giving HB a new Sandy Springs office location and a great addition of talent and clients. Under the terms of the agreement, Sammy Grant will join HB as a Principal along with Russ Wood and two other client service professionals. The deal is expected to close on December 31 of this year.

This event is part of the continuing growth story at HB, and a unique story of the return of Sammy and Russ to Homrich Berg where they started their career in wealth management. SG Advisors will bring over $400 million of assets under management to HB. Recent firm growth has resulted in Homrich Berg now managing assets of well over $8 billion for clients in 45 states before this merger. HB continues to build a strong regional firm with a leading presence in their home Atlanta market. The firm is known for combining the scale and expertise of a large firm combined with the high touch client service of a boutique multifamily office firm. This will be the fifth wealth management firm to join HB since 2008.

"We are thrilled to have Sammy and Russ return to HB via this merger," stated Andy Berg, co-founder and CEO of Homrich Berg. "We have always had a great relationship with Sammy and his team, knowing that we share common core values with the same focus on serving our clients. It's clear that this merger will be positive for our clients and employees."

"With deep respect for those I've previously worked with and the culture at HB, I felt this combination ensured our clients' experience will remain excellent while giving our team a path for continued growth," said Sammy Grant. "Many firms are in the market seeking to acquire firms like SG Financial Advisors, but the benefits of joining HB were compelling. I am excited to return to HB where I learned so much at the beginning of my career. Through this partnership, we look forward to leveraging the expertise and strength of Homrich Berg to offer our clients enhanced services while continuing to guide them to their financial goals."

About Homrich Berg

Founded in 1989, Atlanta-based Homrich Berg is a national independent wealth management firm that provides fiduciary, fee-only investment management and financial planning services, serving as the leader of the financial team for our clients including high-net-worth individuals, families, and not-forprofits. Homrich Berg manages over $8 billion for over 1800 family relationships nationwide. For more information, please visit www.HomrichBerg.com.

