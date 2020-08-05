HOMZ - Housing ETF - Cuts Fees To Lowest-Cost In Homebuilding Segment

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") today announced it has reduced the expense ratio for Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSE: HOMZ) from 0.45% to 0.30%, effective August 1, 2020.

With the fee cut, HOMZ is now the lowest-cost ETF out of 4 funds in FactSet's Equity: U.S. Homebuilding segment.1 Hoya Capital will ring the Closing Bell on the NYSE on Thursday, August 6th to recognize the fee reduction and to celebrate the strong performance of HOMZ since its launch on March 19, 2019.

"With the U.S. housing industry emerging as the early leader of the post-pandemic economic recovery, this fee reduction makes exposure to the critical U.S. housing industry cheaper and more accessible than ever," said Alex Pettee, CFA, President and Director of Research at Hoya Capital.

HOMZ (pronounced Homes) was recently awarded the Most Successful & Innovative ETF Launch of 2019 by ETF Express. Additionally, HOMZ was named one of five finalists for the 2019 ETF.com Awards for Best New U.S. Equity ETF and Most Innovative New ETF while Hoya Capital was named as a finalist for New ETF Issuer of the Year.

HOMZ breaks through the traditional classification lines in the homebuilding and residential real estate categories to offer diversified exposure across the entire U.S. housing sector including homebuilders, residential rental operators, home improvement companies, and residential real estate technology and data firms.

"As Americans are spending more time than ever in their homes, it has become clear that housing is perhaps the ultimate 'essential service.' The U.S. housing industry's resilient strength has been powered by the long-term tailwinds of favorable millennial-led demographic trends, historically low housing supply, near-record low mortgage rates, and the early signs of a post-pandemic suburban revival," Pettee concluded.

HOMZ tracks the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index, a rules-based index composed of 100 companies designed to be the new benchmark for the residential real estate industry, one of the largest and most critical asset classes in the world. HOMZ, which is listed on the NYSE, expects to declare future distributions on a monthly basis. Distributions are planned, but not guaranteed, for every month.

To learn more about the fund, please visit: www.TheHousingETF.com.

Click here for a link to the Fund's performance. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling (833) HOYA-CAP or by visiting www.TheHousingETF.com/HOMZ. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

About Hoya Capital Real Estate

Hoya Capital Real Estate is a research-focused Registered Investment Advisor based in Rowayton, Connecticut. Leaders in commercial and residential real estate analysis, Hoya Capital is among the most widely-read and cited publishers of real estate commentary and research. For more information please visit www.HoyaCapital.com.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-833-HOYA-CAP or by clicking here. Please read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is not actively managed. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in housing and real estate-related industries. Investments in real estate companies and the construction and housing industry involve unique risks. Real estate companies, including REITs, may have limited financial resources, may trade less frequently and in limited volume, and may be more volatile than other securities. Many factors may affect real estate values, including the availability of mortgages and changes in interest rates. Real estate companies are also subject to heavy cash flow dependency, defaults by borrowers, and self-liquidation. The construction and housing industry can be significantly affected by the real estate markets. Compared to large cap companies, small and mid-capitalizations companies may be less stable and their securities may be more volatile and less liquid. As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Although it is expected that the market price of Shares will approximate the Fund's NAV, there may be times when the market price of Shares is more than the NAV intra-day (premium) or less than the NAV intra-day (discount) due to supply and demand of Shares or during periods of market volatility.

1Lowest expense ratio out of 4 U.S.-registered ETFs in the FactSet Equity: U.S. Homebuilding Segment as of 8/4/2020. Expense ratio data for other ETFs were obtained from the funds' prospectuses, data pulled as of 8/4/2020. ETFs in the same FactSet segment may track different indexes, have differences in holdings, and show different performance.

Distributions are not guaranteed. Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

ETF Express Award Methodology

Awards are based on a "peer review system" whereby ETF Express readers – including institutional and high net worth advisors, managers, and other industry professionals at fund administrators, prime brokers, custodians, and advisers – are invited to elect a "best in class" in a series of categories via an online survey. There were 1,202 votes cast in total. ETF Express worked with Algo-Chain to pre-select ETF Providers in each category based on investment performance during the twelve month period of May 2018-May 2019 leading up to the award selection. Subjective categories did not have pre-selected categories. In each category, the firms with the most votes at the end of the voting period were subject to a final review by ETF Express's Senior Editorial team. Awarded on October 24, 2019.

ETF.com Award Methodology

Winners are selected in a three-part process designed to leverage the insights and opinions of leaders throughout the ETF industry.

Step 1: The awards process began with open nominations, which started Dec. 4, 2019, and closed Jan. 4, 2020. Self-nominations were accepted, and nominations were not limited to a maximum number of categories.

Step 2: Following the open nominations process, the ETF.com Awards Nominating Committee—made up of ETF.com editorial staff—reviews nominations. Nominations are screened for eligibility (appropriate timing and category). If more than five unique entries are received in the nominations process, the members of the Nominating Committee will force-rank their top five, resulting in a final slate for each category. Votes will be resolved on a majority basis, and ties broken where possible with head-to-head runoff votes. If ties cannot be broken, more than five finalists are allowed. The Nomination Committee completed its work by Jan. 10, 2020. Shortly thereafter, the nominees were be published on ETF.com.

Step 3: Winners among these finalists will be selected by a majority vote of the ETF.com Awards Selection Committee, a group of independent ETF experts from across the ETF community. Committee members will recuse themselves from voting in any category in which they or their firms appear as finalists. Ties will be decided where possible with head-to-head runoff votes. Voting will be complete by Jan. 31, 2019, but results will be kept confidential until they are announced in March, and published in the April ETF Report.

Categories: 'Best New US Equity ETF' is awarded to an ETF Launched in 2019 that is judged by the ETF Awards Nominating Committee to be the best new ETF of the year in the equity category. 'Most Innovative New ETF' is awarded to an ETF Launched in 2019 that is judged by the ETF Awards Nominating Committee to be the most innovative new ETF of the year. 'New ETF Issuer of the Year' ETF' is awarded to an ETF Issuer that launched their first fund in that is judged by the ETF Awards Nominating Committee to be the best new ETF issuer.

Hoya Capital Real Estate is the advisor to HOMZ and is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Company Contact

Alex Pettee, President & Director of Research

Hoya Capital Real Estate

[email protected]

(833) HOYA-CAP (Ext. 1)

SOURCE Hoya Capital Real Estate

Related Links

https://www.hoyacapital.com/

