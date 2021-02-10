Honcho Makes A Splash With New Low-Calorie, Spiked Agua Frescas

AUBURN, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honcho, created by the makers of Common Cider, is making a splash with its new line of spiked agua frescas combining all-natural fruit nectar, fresh water sourced from the Sierra Mountains, and Honcho's unique tropical fruit wine recipe. Inspired by Latin American recipes and ingredients, Honcho's artisanal spiked agua frescas in mango, blueberry lemon, and prickly pear are the perfect balanced refreshment to lift your spirits.

"We're excited to introduce consumers to Honcho's vibrant, all-natural spiked agua frescas," said CEO of Common Cider Fran Toves. "Agua frescas are the perfect way to enjoy a refreshing, full-favor fruit beverage so we took extra care to prefect our recipe paying homage to Latin tradition while adding our own twist with Honcho's unique fruit wine blend."

Fran Toves, CEO of Common, created the line as a spiked twist on one of her favorite drinks in Latin American culture. With the rising popularity of ready-to-drink fruit alcoholic beverages, she grabbed the opportunity to introduce a growing fan base to a south-of-the-border inspired drink made with all-natural ingredients.

Brewed in California, Honcho feels like summer all year round with its light, refreshing fruit blends. At only 100 calories per can, Honcho offers all the vibrant flavor of a craft cocktail or fruit seltzer without sugar-based alcohol additives. Using only natural fruit and water, Honcho takes an original approach to crafting fermented, all-natural fruit wine — inspiring a bold, new refreshment that tastes as enlightened as its calorie count.

Honcho is available in in grocery stores and liquor stores all over the southwestern region of the United States, as well as online through Shop.CommonCider.com.

To learn more about Honcho, visit DrinkHoncho.com and @drinkhoncho on Instagram.

About Honcho

After being challenged by her son to enter a beer/cider competition the summer of 2012, Fran Toves entered three of her personalized hard ciders. After they all placed in the Top 10, she started Common Cider, which focuses only on handmade, unique and flavorful, sparkling hard ciders. In 2021, Common Cider applied their high level of care and unique flavoring to branch out into spiked agua frescas with Honcho.

