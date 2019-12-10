Honda Aircraft Company Begins Deliveries of HondaJet Elite to China

The first delivery to China comes after receiving Chinese type certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) in August 2019, demonstrating that the aircraft meets the organization's safety standards. To support HondaJet customers in China, Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd. will provide sales and service at the business jet terminal in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, China. This first HondaJet delivery to China is being financed by Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd., a global leasing company based in Japan.

"Delivering the first HondaJet to China is a significant milestone for Honda Aircraft," said Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino. "We will continue to showcase the many benefits of very light jet travel with the HondaJet Elite. We will provide Chinese customers with exceptional performance, efficiency, and comfort on their travels and will add value to the general aviation industry in China and eventually revolutionize it."

"The first delivery of the HondaJet Elite to Honsan marks a significant step for HondaJets entering the Chinese market. We are confident that we will provide an exceptional customer experience to future Chinese customers. We are eager to develop the very light jet market in China with the HondaJet and its superior performance" said CEO of Honsan General Aviation Co., Ltd. Dr. Cheng Qian.

Honda Aircraft Company's sales and service footprint spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, and Japan. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of around 140 aircraft around the globe and was the most delivered light jet in its class for 2017 and 2018.

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite.

Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to improving lives through personal mobility, while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operations, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality, and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

SOURCE Honda Aircraft Company

Related Links

http://www.hondajet.com

