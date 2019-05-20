Honda Aircraft Company to Expand its Production Operations in Greensboro, NC

Scheduled to break ground in July 2019, the building will house a new wing assembly process for the HondaJet Elite, the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The new facility will allow for more wings to be assembled concurrently, resulting in a major increase in production efficiency. Additionally, this expansion will add more storage for service parts for the growing fleet of HondaJets around the globe. The facility is expected to be completed in July 2020.

"As the HondaJet's popularity and presence continues to increase around the world, it is necessary for our facility to meet our production and service needs while operating at the highest level of efficiency," said Michimasa Fujino, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. "We are proud that Honda Aircraft Company is expanding its footprint in North Carolina and in the aviation industry."

Federal, state and local officials offered perspectives on what the company's expansion at its Greensboro facilities will mean for the region and the aviation industry.

"Honda Aircraft Company has invested millions of dollars and created thousands of jobs in the Greensboro region, and the expansion of their headquarters is great news for North Carolina families," said Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC).

"The announcement today by Honda Aircraft Company is a huge boost for Guilford County," said U.S. Representative Ted Budd (R-NC). "This new $15.5 million dollars in investment shows that our area continues to be a place where businesses thrive."

"Honda Aircraft Company is the latest example of a manufacturer enjoying the benefits of doing business in North Carolina and expanding their footprint here," Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) said. "Their investment in the Triad is a testament to our state's commitment to economic development and the aerospace industry."

Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Kevin Baker stated, "We are thrilled that Honda Aircraft Company will expand its facility here at the airport. This expansion further solidifies the Triad's reputation as the center of the aerospace industry in North Carolina, and exemplifies Honda Aircraft's commitment to the aviation industry, the region and the state."

About the HondaJet Elite

The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft's many technological innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing and composite fuselage. These advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat and an exclusive Bongiovi sound system. The aircraft sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite. Honda Aircraft continues to be committed to the improvement of lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite remains significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Certified for single pilot operation, the HondaJet Elite continues to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality and value.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina, the birthplace of aviation. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft fulfills one of Honda's longstanding dreams to advance human mobility skyward.

