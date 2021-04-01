Honda and Acura Brands, American Honda, Set Multiple Sales Records in March
- American Honda sets new March record for total vehicle sales, pushing Q1 up 16% over 2020
- Acura MDX has best sales month in history, while also powering Acura SUVs to best-ever month
- Acura brand posts best total March sales since 2005, with dramatic increases in SUV and sedan sales
- Refreshed Honda Ridgeline scores second-best month of all time on way to best March sales
- Honda HR-V and Passport net best sales months ever, with HR-V topping 11,000 units for the first time
- Honda electrified vehicles set an all-time monthly record, exceeding 10,000 deliveries in March
Apr 01, 2021, 16:24 ET
TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2021
|
American Honda
|
Acura
|
Honda
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Q1
|
347,091
|
122,853
|
224,238
|
37,888
|
9,288
|
28,600
|
309,203
|
113,565
|
195,638
|
+16.2%
|
-6.8%
|
+34.3%
|
+32.8%
|
+10.1%
|
+42.3%
|
+14.4%
|
-8%
|
+33.2%
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
Total
|
Cars
|
Trucks
|
March
|
148,538
|
53,366
|
95,172
|
17,831
|
4,343
|
13,488
|
130,707
|
49,023
|
81,684
|
+92.5%
|
+43.6%
|
+138.1%
|
+153.4%
|
+95.5%
|
+180.1%
|
+86.4%
|
+40.3%
|
+132.3%
"One year after the global pandemic began to take its toll on the auto industry, it's great to return to form with such strong March sales for both the Honda and Acura brands," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "With all-time record sales for our all-new Acura MDX flagship and record March performance for the Honda HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline, our light truck lineups are leading the way. In the near term, parts supply may challenge production pace but existing vehicle stocks can meet current demand."
|
Honda
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Honda light truck sales accelerated dramatically in March, with a 132% increase as recovery from the pandemic took off. Results include multiple March records for individual models and overall truck sales. Honda cars also posted a robust 40% gain, while electrified vehicles set a new monthly mark.
|
Honda was first among full-line automakers with the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions in the EPA 2020 Automotive Trends Report.
Six 2021 Honda models have earned IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK ratings or better, with Accord, Insight and Odyssey achieving TOP SAFETY PICK+.
|
Acura
|
BRAND REPORT
|
Sales Highlights
|
Notes
|
Acura posted its best March sales since 2005, led by the all-new brand flagship, the 2022 MDX which claimed its best month in history while driving Acura SUVs to their best month ever. Sales of Acura performance sedans jumped 95.5% in March, led by the all-new TLX.
|
Type S performance is set to return to the Acura lineup with the 2021 TLX Type S, debuting an all-new Turbo V6.
Acura's all-new flagship, the 2022 MDX, is poised to follow TLX and RDX in earning the highest possible rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.
