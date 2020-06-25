Honda and Historically Black Colleges and Universities Join Together to Combat the Pandemic

Honda has joined together with 58 HBCUs—including the 48 HBCUs that would have competed in the HCASC National Championship Tournament—on a COVID-19 relief initiative to address immediate needs within their communities. With funds redirected from the 2020 HCASC program, the HBCUs have made donations to charitable organizations in their local communities that address key needs including food insecurity and medical support for families, senior citizens, and the homeless. The donations also have funded medical supplies and personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers in HBCU communities. Since May 1, Honda has provided a total of $325,000 to HBCUs, in turn helping them serve 108 organizations in 20 states.

"In these unprecedented times, our commitment to HBCUs is stronger than ever," said Steve Morikawa, vice president of Corporate Relations and Social Responsibility at American Honda. "We know that recent events have presented challenges for HBCU communities, and we're working closely with HBCU presidents and local leaders on ways to best serve their communities."

Addressing Food Insecurity and Health Concerns

Here's a look at how the funds from Honda are supporting HBCU communities, as told from the perspectives of HBCU students, presidents and institutional representatives:

"The Florida A&M University -Bond Community Health Center COVID-19 Test Site is responsible for over 10,500 tests taken since April 25 . Thanks to the generous contributions from Honda and other supporters, we have been able to provide meals for university and community volunteers who contribute to the site's operation. With the support of Florida Department of Health, other state and municipal partners, this site is open to everyone; however, its location in an African America community provides access to individuals adversely impacted by the virus." – Dr. Larry Robinson , Florida A&M University president



senior and HCASC team captain " Livingstone College is grateful in its efforts to provide relief to the Rowan - Salisbury community through the benevolent support of Honda. Considering our city's vulnerable populations, Livingstone College designated Meals on Wheels of Rowan, Inc., an organization that provides nourishment and wellness checks to elderly and disabled populations, and the Terrie Hess House, a nationally-accredited child advocacy center committed to bringing awareness and stopping child abuse, to be recipients of the assistance grants. As these are critical times in our world where many are unable to give, Livingstone College is appreciative to be of service and in partnership with a dream maker." – Da'Tarvia Parrish, associate professor of History and Political Science, campus coordinator and HCASC coach, Livingstone College



College is pleased to have had the opportunity to give back to the community through the grant funds made available by American Honda to the 'Great 48' HBCUs that were scheduled to compete in the 2020 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Championship Tournament. Recognizing the need to address food insecurity, especially during this pandemic, the contribution to the Golden Harvest Food Bank was a good choice and the College was delighted to be able to assist." – Dr. , president "We want to thank Honda for their continued support of HBCUs. Prairie View was able to use the funds to support non-profit community-based organizations that were financially devastated by the pandemic. These organizations provide vital resources and services to the community and we were thrilled to partner with Honda to be of assistance." – Ruth J. Simmons , Prairie View A&M University president

Honda's Three-Decade Commitment to HBCUs

For over three decades, Honda has supported the success and dreams of HBCU students through initiatives like the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge and Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB). These programs have provided unforgettable experiences and opportunities for HBCU students to create memories that will last a lifetime, including meeting and networking with their peers from other HBCU schools. Honda has impacted the lives of more than 200,000 students and awarded over $12 million in grants in support of HBCU education programs and facilities improvements.

To advance its leading investment in HBCUs, Honda also is a member of the HBCU Partnership Challenge, an initiative by the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus that brings together government, industry and HBCUs to create strategic, more sustainable HBCU partnerships. Honda also has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to provide annual scholarship funding to support HBCU students pursuing an education in engineering, supply chain management and manufacturing-related fields. Honda awarded five scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.

