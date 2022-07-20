Honda Civic Tour Returns This Summer Featuring Dynamic New Pop Group The Future X

The Future X is a first of its kind pop group made up of three dynamic singers and four incredible dancers, all discovered on TikTok, who demonstrate the entertainment platform's unique ability to showcase extraordinary new talent. The group was cast by music and entertainment legend Simon Fuller after auditioning first on TikTok through a hashtag challenge that generated more than 300 million views. The Future X's live show will feature stunning choreography, humor, warmth and a shared commitment to creativity, inclusivity and fun, all set to a soundtrack of infectious and uplifting new pop songs.

To expand the tour's reach, The Honda Civic Tour will be heavily featured on TikTok, which will follow The Future X's journey across America along with appearances by TikTok stars and other special guests. In addition to reaching the TikTok community of more than a billion fans online, the live performances at iconic music venues such as Los Angeles' The Roxy and New York City's Bowery Ballroom promise to dazzle those attending in-person.

Tickets to attend the 2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents The Future X – their first U.S. tour since performing to huge audiences in South America and Europe earlier this year – will be made available at: www.thefuturex.com/hondacivictour. Fans who visit the site can register their interest for an invitation to attend the Honda Civic Tour. The 2022 Civic Tour is free to attend.

The Future X members – singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood, along with dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas – will chronicle their road to their Honda Civic Tour performances in addition to filming each 2022 Civic Tour stop, exclusively on TikTok: tiktok.com/@thefuturexofficial.

The group will continue the popular Honda Civic Tour tradition of custom-designing a Honda vehicle, with The Future X customized 2023 Civic Type R revealed at the Los Angeles Civic Tour stop. Along with the 2023 Honda Civic Tour custom Type R, fans also can check out the all-new 2023 HR-V throughout the Honda Civic Tour.

"Coming off the successful virtual Honda Civic Tour with H.E.R., we knew it was time to innovate the Tour again by giving fans the best of both worlds – engaging with music fans online and through live, in-person performances," said Jessika Laudermilk, Senior Manager, Honda Marketing. "We want to give pop music fans a new way to experience and connect with artists like The Future X who are changing the landscape, while also exposing young and first-time buyers to the Honda vehicles that best fit their lifestyles – like the Civic and all-new HR-V."

"Honda has an important, long-standing relationship connecting music fans and artists across America with the Civic Tour, so they were a natural partner for the first live performances of The Future X in the U.S. What makes this Civic Tour unique is the combination of the live Future X experience with TikTok accessibility for millions more Civic fans and music lovers," said Simon Fuller. "This hybrid of in-person and digital experiences is the future of touring and the result is a Honda Civic Tour that everyone can be a part of."

The Future X joins the ranks of past featured Civic Tour artists, including last year's virtual Civic Tour headliner H.E.R., as well as Maroon 5, OneRepublic, Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato, blink-182, Black Eyed Peas, One Direction and Charlie Puth.

2022 Honda Civic Tour Presents The Future X Tour Dates

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

08/01 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

08/07 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

08/11 – Chicago, IL – Park West

08/16 – Miami, FL – 1-800-LUCKY

08/21 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

10/08 – Austin, TX – Honda Stage at AUSTIN CITY LIMITS

For more information on the Honda Civic Tour, please visit Honda.com/Music/CivicTour .

About Civic Tour and Honda's Commitment to Music

Honda has a deep connection and long-standing commitment to music, including 21 years of the Honda Civic Tour. Since 2001, Civic Tour has provided more than five million fans with exclusive interactive concert experiences and behind the scenes access to unforgettable music performances.

In addition to the Civic Tour, the brand invests in its broader Honda music initiative through premier music festival partnerships, including Austin City Limits, as well as offering online music programming, performances, exclusive digital content, artist interviews and more to fans. To bring its music content to life, Honda works hand in hand with entertainment leaders including Billboard, Universal Music Group, 88rising, TikTok and Vevo.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any major full-line automaker in America, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA)1 latest data. The award-winning Honda lineup includes the Civic, Insight, and Accord, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, Insight and, in the future, Civic Hybrid. In 2024, the Prologue SUV, Honda's first volume battery-electric vehicle will join the lineup.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 40 years and currently operates 18 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2021, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

More information about Honda is available in the Digital Fact Book .

About The Future X

The group's seven members include singers Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood with dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas. Partnered with E.L.F. Cosmetics & SHEIN, The Future X live and work together in their Malibu compound recording, rehearsing, and creating content.

Fans can enjoy watching every stage of the group's creative and personal journey, by following @thefuturexofficial.

