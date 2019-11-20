Honda Continues to Dominate as Number One Brand in 2020 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards

2020 Honda Civic – Compact Car: Calling it the "benchmark for the compact car segment," Kelley Blue Book editors praised Civic's blend of sport and practicality, along with its variety of choices in body styles, trims and engines (6-time winner).





2020 Honda Accord – Midsize Car: Singled out as the "quintessential family car," Kelley Blue Book editors noted that Accord continues to deliver on high expectations, with comfortable ride and capable performance, excellent value, and handsome styling (5-time winner).





2020 Honda CR-V - Compact SUV: The recently refreshed 2020 CR-V stood out to Kelley Blue Book editors with its clean styling, comfortable and roomy interior, easy-to-drive demeanor, and highly anticipated new CR-V Hybrid model, coming early in 2020 (5-time winner).





2020 Honda Odyssey – Minivan: The Odyssey's safety technology and performance, long-term value, 8-person capacity, and refined driving manners continue to make it a top pick in the Minivan category (5-time winner).





2020 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid – Plug-In Hybrid Car: Praised for its driving dynamics, roomy interior and plug-in powertrain, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid has won a Best Buy Award for three straight years.

The Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards are the result of a yearlong process of expert evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available in the U.S. Criteria include vehicle pricing, 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews and ratings, and vehicle sales information.

