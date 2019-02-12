Honda CR-V Earns Top Pedestrian Detection and Crash Prevention Ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

"IIHS' pedestrian crash avoidance tests can be unnerving to watch, since they are set up to look like an impending collision with a pedestrian. The tests highlight the need to consider the safety of all road users when designing advanced safety systems like those included in Honda Sensing ® ," said Jay Joseph, assistant vice president of product planning for American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "We have sold nearly 1.8 million Honda vehicles equipped with Honda Sensing in the United States, underscoring our leadership and commitment to the widespread application of these important technologies."

Beyond crash avoidance, the 2019 CR-V was engineered for top collision safety ratings, earning a "TOP SAFETY PICK" rating from the IIHS, when equipped with LED headlights and Honda Sensing®, and is expected to earn a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP)1.

The Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies is standard equipment on EX and above trims of CR-V, accounting for 81% of U.S. CR-V sales in 2018. Honda Sensing® helps provide the driver with greater awareness of conditions around the vehicle, and in some cases can help drivers maintain lane position and, under certain conditions, is capable of slowing or even stopping the vehicle if a potential frontal collision has been detected. Comprising the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver assistive technologies in the 2019 CR-V are Collision Mitigation Braking SystemTM (CMBSTM) with Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning; Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

The CR-V has been America's best-selling crossover over the course of two decades, since its launch in 1997, with cumulative sales of 4.7 million units. The CR-V was the very first Honda model to feature Honda Sensing® technology, in 2014. Since then, Honda Sensing® has been expanded to all U.S. Honda models. For model year 2019, more than 80 percent of Honda vehicles purchased in America are equipped with Honda Sensing® technology.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport/utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, about 65 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

About Honda Safety Leadership

Honda has a long history of leadership in the development and application of advanced technologies designed to enhance the safety of all road users, including automobile occupants, motorcycle riders and pedestrians. The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash test facilities, in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, airbag technology, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

1 Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program ( www.SaferCar.gov )

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.honda.com

