Honda Invests $46 Million to Expand Power Equipment Plant in North Carolina

The new investment strengthens HPE's production technologies in the North Carolina plant and includes a production line for the new Honda GCV general-purpose engine and a 135,000 sq. feet plant expansion for parts storage. The plant has the capacity to produce 2 million general-purpose engines per year, including the GCV engine, which is designed specifically for premium, residential power equipment applications.

"For more than 35 years, Honda associates in North Carolina have made high quality power equipment products that help make people's lives better," said Shane McCoy, senior vice president at HPE. "Our decision to invest in Honda's Swepsonville plant fulfills Honda's longstanding approach to build products close to the customer and demonstrates our strong commitment to North Carolina."

In addition to the investment and expansion announced today, HPE invested $10.5 million in a 116,000 sq. feet plant expansion announced in February 2018, which now supports assembly and parts storage operations. Once all renovation is completed, this area will house the new engine line. Honda has invested a total of $350 million in the North Carolina facility.

HPE is one of Honda's highest producing plants in the world with the annual capacity to produce more than two million Honda general-purpose engines and 500,000 finished products, including Honda lawn mowers, snow throwers, string trimmers, mini-tillers and generators.

HPE began production of lawn mowers in 1984, as the third Honda manufacturing plant in America, with cumulative production now topping 38 million products for Honda customers in the U.S. and around the world.

Many Honda Power Equipment products, including the new HRN lawn mower, are developed by the Honda R&D Americas, Inc. Power Equipment Division at its North Carolina Center, located adjacent to Honda Power Equipment Manufacturing in Haw River, N.C.

To commemorate the 35th anniversary milestone, HPE made contributions to local community organizations, demonstrating its continued commitment to Alamance County. HPE donated $2,500 to the Alamance-Burlington School System and provided Honda EG2800i OFI generators to fire departments in Swepsonville, Mebane and Haw River and the Piedmont Triad chapter of the American Red Cross.

About Honda Power Equipment

Honda markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including outboard marine engines, general-purpose engines, generators, lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers and trimmers for commercial, rental and residential applications. Learn more at: https://powerequipment.honda.com.

Honda Manufacturing in the U.S.

Honda has one of the largest and most diverse U.S. manufacturing footprints of any international company operating in America. Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 12 major U.S. manufacturing facilities, employing more than 20,000 associates in the production of Honda and Acura automobiles, Honda power equipment products, Honda Powersports products, the HondaJet advanced light jet and GE Honda HF120 turbofan engines.

In 2018, Honda produced more than 1.2 million automobiles in the United States, and 65 percent of all Honda and Acura automobiles sold in the U.S. were made locally, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Cumulatively, Honda has invested more than $20 billion in its U.S. sales, manufacturing and R&D operations, including more than $5.9 billion in new investment over the past five years.

SOURCE Honda North America