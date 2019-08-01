Honda Launches Upgraded Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program with Extended Limited Warranty and New Benefits for Owners

The HondaTrue Certified benefits apply for 2014 and newer model-year vehicles with more than 12 months or 12,000 miles from their original in-service date. The HondaTrue Certified+ benefits apply for 2018 and newer model-year vehicles with less than 12 months or 12,000 miles from their original in-service date at the time of the Certified+ purchase. All HondaTrue Certified and Certified+ vehicles are thoroughly inspected, certified and backed by a 7-year/100,000-mile limited warranty 1 on the powertrain, and one of the following Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty non-powertrain coverage periods:

HondaTrue Certified: an additional 12 months or 12,000 miles 2

HondaTrue Certified+: an additional 24 months or 50,000 miles3

New benefits for both HondaTrue Certified and HondaTrue Certified+ include two complimentary oil changes within 12 months or 12,000 miles (whichever occurs first) of the certified vehicle's sale date. Also, Emergency Roadside Assistance, such as towing to local Honda dealerships, flat tire change with spare, battery boost, emergency fuel delivery up to three gallons, lockout assistance and winch service, are included in the Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty non-powertrain coverage. The upgraded programs will continue to offer complimentary 3-month SiriusXM radio service4 and additional Honda Care® benefits for purchase, both for HondaTrue Certified and HondaTrue Certified+ customers. Additionally, each Honda CPO vehicle comes with a completed digital inspection checklist tied to each individual VIN – which is an industry exclusive for Honda.

For more information on the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program, visit www.HondaCertified.com.

Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program Changes

Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty Coverage* (Previous Program) HondaTrue Certified

(Changes in bold) HondaTrue Certified+

(Changes in bold) Non-Powertrain coverage:

12 mos./ 12,000 mi. Non-Powertrain coverage :

12 mos./ 12,000 mi.5 Non-Powertrain coverage:

24 mos./ 50,000 mi.7





Powertrain coverage :

7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi. Powertrain coverage :

7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi.6 Powertrain coverage :

7 yrs. / 100,000 odometer mi.8 Additional CPO Program Benefits





Complimentary 3-month

SiriusXM® Radio service Complimentary 3-month

SiriusXM® Radio service9 Complimentary 3-month

SiriusXM® Radio service10





Additional Honda Care benefits

available for purchase: Emergency Roadside Assistance

Trip-Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

24-hour Honda Dealer Locator Complimentary Suite of

Benefits during Limited

Warranty Non-Powertrain

coverage Emergency Roadside Assistance

Towing to local Honda dealership

Flat-tire change w/spare

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Winch service

Trip-Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

24-hour Honda Dealer Locator Complimentary Suite of

Motor Club Benefits during

Limited Warranty Non-

Powertrain coverage Emergency Roadside Assistance

Towing to local Honda dealership

Flat-tire change w/spare

Battery boost

Emergency fuel delivery

Lockout assistance

Winch service

Trip-Interruption Expense Reimbursement

Concierge Service

24-hour Honda Dealer Locator Two (2) complimentary oil

changes (within 12 mo. or

12,000 mi. of delivery –

whichever occurs first) Two (2) complimentary oil

changes (within 12 mo. or

12,000 mi. of delivery –

whichever occurs first)



*Please refer to the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles Warranty Booklet for full details.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2018, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com and at the Honda Certified Pre-Owned consumer site: HondaCertified.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda. Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com.







1 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty extends the powertrain coverage to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 total odometer miles, whichever occurs first. 2 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty provides non-powertrain coverage for 1 year /12,000 miles (whichever occurs first) beginning at the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, or from the date of sale of the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has already expired. 3 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty provides non-powertrain coverage for 24 months or 50,000 miles (whichever occurs first) beginning at the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. 4 SiriusXM services require a subscription after any trial period. If you decide to continue your SiriusXM service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349 to cancel. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. Fees and programming subject to change. XM satellite service is available only to those at least 18 years and older in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C. ©2018 Sirius XMRadio Inc. Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc. 5 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty provides non-powertrain coverage for 1 year /12,000 miles (whichever occurs first) beginning at the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, or from the date of sale of the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty has already expired. 6 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty extends the powertrain coverage to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 total odometer miles, whichever occurs first. 7 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty provides non-powertrain coverage for 24 months or 50,000 miles (whichever occurs first) beginning at the expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. 8 The Honda Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Limited Warranty extends the powertrain coverage to seven years from the original in-service date or 100,000 total odometer miles, whichever occurs first. 9 SiriusXM services require a subscription after any trial period. If you decide to continue your SiriusXM service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349 to cancel. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. Fees and programming subject to change. XM satellite service is available only to those at least 18 years and older in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C. ©2018 Sirius XMRadio Inc. Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc. 10 SiriusXM services require a subscription after any trial period. If you decide to continue your SiriusXM service at the end of your trial subscription, the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349 to cancel. See our Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. Fees and programming subject to change. XM satellite service is available only to those at least 18 years and older in the 48 contiguous United States and D.C. ©2018 Sirius XMRadio Inc. Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc.

SOURCE Honda