Honda Pilot Announced as Featured Vehicle for the Driveway of the Highly Coveted HGTV Dream Home 2019

The redesigned Honda Pilot Elite will be integrated into the HGTV Dream Home 2019 television special on January 1, 2019, which showcases the construction and design of the home. Honda will produce a 30-second custom vignette showcasing the Pilot and invite viewers to enter the sweepstakes for their chance to win the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2019 ( HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome ). The creative concept for the vignette showcases how both the HGTV Dream Home 2019 and the Pilot are built for families that enjoy different types of adventure – be it family life in the cozy living room or a journey outdoors for some scenic camping. Wherever the road may lead, the 2019 Honda Pilot and HGTV Dream Home 2019 has it covered!

"The Pilot is the ultimate family vehicle, and with upgraded styling and capability it is more than ready for the different types of terrain and all-weather driving on the mountain roads of Whitefish, Montana," said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President of Honda Automotive Marketing. "We can't wait to see one lucky person's dream come true when they win the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2019."

HGTV Dream Home 2019 in Whitefish, Montana

The new, fully furnished home leads the prize package valued at more than $2.3 million – the largest giveaway in HGTV history. Constructed with the finest materials, reclaimed historical resources, and timber frame architecture characteristic to the area, the home was conceived by Timber Forge Design, built by Malmquist Construction, and designed by Brian Patrick Flynn. The sneak peek at this striking, lodge-style retreat is now available at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

The approximately 3,650-square-foot house is situated on the edge of Glacier National Park with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains and Whitefish Lake in Montana's renowned Flathead Valley. Designed to cater to both an active lifestyle and big doses of relaxing fireside chats relaxing and entertaining, HGTV Dream Home 2019 can best be described as "mountain modern."

Packed with custom touches and local craftsmanship, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath retreat boasts a great room with floor-to-ceiling accordion windows that open to an expansive outdoor living area. An upper deck and lower patio provide dining and lounging areas, grill, fireplace, and Scandinavian hot tub, all near a private entry to the Big Mountain ski slopes. Back inside, other notable features include a large mudroom essential for Montana living, a cozy pet nook, bunk room, and a "lodge" for hanging out with friends.

The official entry period for the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2019 will run from Friday, December 28, 2018 through Monday, February 18, 2019. Eligible viewers can visit HGTV.com for full details and the official rules.

Viewers can catch the DIY Behind the Build: HGTV Dream Home 2019 special chronicling the home's build process, which premieres Saturday, December 29,2018 at 11 p.m. ET on DIY Network, as well as the HGTV Dream Home 2019 Special, which airs Tuesday, January 1, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.

The 2019 Honda Pilot

The 2019 Pilot brings a long list of upgrades to Honda's award-winning 8-seat SUV, including: more aggressive exterior styling, an available new hands-free access power tailgate, powertrain refinements, major upgrades to available connected-car technology, an available new Display Audio touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration, and a volume knob. The 2019 Pilot also adopts the Honda Sensing® suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technology as standard on all trims.

Combined, the upgrades to Pilot for the 2019 model reinforce its capabilities while emphasizing the state-of-the-art technology and family-friendly character that has made it one of the most popular midsize 3-row SUVs. Pilot also remains one of the few models in its segment to offer 8 seats (7-seats with the optional second-row Captain's Chairs), with three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, and with third row access made simple and easy by the available One-Touch Walk-In feature.

The 2019 Pilot's more aggressive front and rear styling compliment the vehicle's robust off-road and all-weather driving capabilities, supported by Honda's available intelligent Variable Torque Management system (i-VTM4) with true torque-vectoring. The benefits from this technology include superior all-weather handling, and neutral, accurate steering under power.

For more information on the Honda Pilot and HGTV Dream Home 2019 visit: automobiles.honda.com/pilot and HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 36 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

