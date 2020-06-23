Honda Selects Dealer.com as a Certified Website Provider

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dealer.com announced it has been selected as a choice Honda website and digital advertising provider through the Honda Digital Customer Experience. Today, through Dealer.com's Website Choice program, Honda dealers receive customized, strategic and secure management of a dealer's advertising strategy and investment to connect with in-market shoppers across the digital channels that drive performance.

Dealer.com is aiding Honda dealers to deliver a personalized, efficient car shopping experience, which customers expect now more than ever before. Fueled by user experience research, data science, and exclusive integrations with Cox Automotive brands, Dealer.com websites deliver a full service, personalized digital storefront experience that complement a dealer's individual business goals.

"We are better positioned to help dealers now and invest in the long-term to respond to the new model of car shopping," said Wayne Pastore, vice president and general manager of Dealer.com. "Through Honda's Website Choice Program, we provide all the levers dealers can pull in the digital marketing ecosystem whether it's on their website, through social channels or video. These tools have impact and will allow dealers to connect in a meaningful way to their customers."

Through unsurpassed insight into human behavior, supported by data from Cox Automotive brands like Kelley Blue Book, Autotrader, Dealertrack, Homenet, and more, Dealer.com's Website Choice program offers professional services that address and solve the challenges faced by dealers and their customers. Participating dealerships will receive a strategic advantage in content creation, SEO ranking, advertising, social strategies and more. Dealer.com's innovations, with extensive consumer intelligence, bring dealers the tools to build their best digital storefront. The award-winning platform delivers personalized experiences that attract, engage and help convert online shoppers at every stage of their journey.

The digital marketing solutions at Dealer.com have earned prestigious automotive industry awards, including two consecutive Automotive Website Awards, the Highest Rated SEO Provider and Driving Sales Dealers' Choice Award for Top Rated Website Provider.

Dealers who would like to learn more can visit https://www.dealer.com/honda/.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com is the premier digital marketing solution for the automotive industry. Providing an integrated platform of Websites, Advertising, Digital Retailing and Managed Services, Dealer.com allows OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology, data and insights to deliver the shortest, fastest and most personalized path to customer engagement. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of progress, with a focus on community, health, and wellness. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone. The global company's 34,000-plus team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Clutch Technologies, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with revenues exceeding $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

SOURCE Dealer.com

Related Links

https://www.dealer.com

