HondaJet STC Will Further Expand Gogo's Vast AVANCE Certifications List

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Air Service, an authorized aftermarket Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) dealer, is in the final stages of Supplemental Type Certification (STC) completion for Gogo's AVANCE L3 on the prestigious Honda HA-420 HondaJet. It will be the latest certification secured for the AVANCE L3 further expanding Gogo's rapid adoption into the light jet segment of business aviation.

Gogo's authorized dealers and OEM partners have developed dozens of new STCs in the last 24 months. With the addition of the HondaJet STC, Gogo's AVANCE L3 and L5 systems will be certified on virtually every business aviation aircraft make and model – from personal jets and turboprops to the largest heavy iron ultralong-range airframes – direct from the factory or in the aftermarket.

AVANCE L3 and L5 are line-fit factory options on 27 new production business aircraft and are certified and installed on 198 different models of aircraft in the aftermarket, as of October 2021. There are now more than 2,000 AVANCE systems in service making AVANCE the most successful and widely adopted inflight connectivity solution in business aviation.

"We've received high praise and appreciation from new AVANCE customers who are delighted by the performance and capabilities their AVANCE system is delivering," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "Whether it's lowering our service level to 3,000 feet, the optional streaming internet service on the L5, or many other popular AVANCE features, customers continue to drive demand to our authorized dealers and OEM partners."

Gogo AVANCE is a software and hardware platform that provides customers a unique and unmatched suite of capabilities in one LRU (line-replaceable unit): internet, voice, entertainment, cockpit apps, self-service tools and remote support. Additionally, AVANCE was designed to make upgrades to 5G and other emerging technologies fast and easy.

"Banyan Air Service is extremely excited to partner with Gogo on this STC with such a capable platform," said Danny Santiago, director of avionics for Banyan Air Service. "The AVANCE L3 in the HondaJet 'light jet' market is a perfect combination for owners and operators that will satisfy their domestic mission requirements with a high-quality inflight connectivity experience."

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of June 30, 2021, Gogo reported 6,036 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,587 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation

Related Links

https://www.business.gogoair.com/

