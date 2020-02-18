Hondros College of Nursing to Open New Campus in Indianapolis

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros College of Nursing announced today its plan to open a new campus in Indianapolis, Indiana. Nursing students will start classes when the spring quarter begins on April 6, 2020. The first class of students will begin in the Practical Nursing Diploma program at the campus located at The Pyramids, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 1070. Students may begin in April or July, and space is limited.

Both the state of Indiana and the nation are facing a nursing shortage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a nationwide shortage of more than 200,000 nurses by 2026.

The new campus will enroll practical nursing students from the Indianapolis region and will be the sixth campus location for Hondros College of Nursing. The other campuses are located near Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo, Ohio. In addition to the Practical Nursing Diploma program, HCN offers an Associate Degree in Nursing at its Ohio campuses.

Hondros College of Nursing CEO Harry Wilkins also announced the appointment of Brenda Helvie, MSN, RN, who will serve as Campus Dean/Director of Nursing for the Indianapolis campus.

Ms. Helvie comes to HCN from Ivy Tech Community College where she served as Assistant Department Chair. An experienced and versatile education professional, Ms. Helvie has also served in the classroom as a lab instructor and associate professor. She earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Indiana University and her master of science in nursing from Walden University.

"As the need for new nurses continues nationwide and in Indiana, we are excited to bring Hondros College of Nursing to Indianapolis," said Wilkins. "We are proud of our accomplishments in Ohio, and we will bring this same focus on success to the Indianapolis region."

About Hondros College of Nursing

In addition to the new Indianapolis, Indiana campus, Hondros College of Nursing educates students at five Ohio campuses in Cincinnati/West Chester, Cleveland/Independence, Columbus/Westerville, Dayton/Fairborn and Toledo/Maumee, where students can earn a Practical Nursing Diploma and an Associate Degree in Nursing. Students who qualify may enroll through the Direct Entry ADN Option. Hondros College of Nursing is dedicated to its mission as well as the students, partners, and communities in which they serve. For additional information, please visit hondros.edu. For complete information about accreditation, please visit hondros.edu/accreditation. Hondros College of Nursing cannot guarantee employment or salary. Hondros College of Nursing is a subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI).

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI) is a leading provider of higher learning dedicated to preparing students all over the world for excellence in service, leadership, and achievement. The Company offers respected, innovative and affordable academic programs and services to students, universities and partner organizations through wholly owned subsidiaries: American Public University System and National Education Seminars Inc., which we refer to in this press release as Hondros College of Nursing. Together, these institutions serve more than 80,000 adult learners worldwide and offer more than 200 degree and certificate programs in fields ranging from homeland security, military studies, intelligence, and criminal justice to technology, business administration, public health, nursing and liberal arts. For additional information, please visit www.apei.com.

