Hondros Education Group Announces Acquisition Of Pennsylvania and New Jersey Real Estate School

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondros Education Group (HEG), proudly announced today that it has acquired Schlicher-Kratz Institute, in a partnership that will advance real estate, mortgage, and appraisal education in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This acquisition follows HEG's 2018 purchase of Tucson-based Hogan School of Real Estate and helps fulfill its vision to offer professional education solutions in all states.



HEG has been a leading education provider for over 50 years and at the forefront of providing a flexible, hybrid-style of real estate education through dynamic in-classroom and online learning experiences. Schlicher-Kratz has been a respected market provider for more than 40 years and offers in-classroom and online courses that complement the HEG approach of meeting the unique needs of today's traditional and digital learners.

"This acquisition allows us to combine our expertise with Schlicher-Kratz's market presence to offer professionals in Pennsylvania and New Jersey quality education backed by industry-leading pass rates," said Linda Hondros, chief executive officer of Hondros Education Group. "With Schlicher-Kratz's strong history and focus on pre-licensing and continuing education (CE) across real estate, mortgage, and appraisal education, it is an ideal fit with Hondros Education Group."

Schlicher-Kratz founder, Tim Quintrell, will continue to serve as an advisor to the school and Hondros Education Group. All operations will be transitioned into the HEG organization. "We are excited to join the Hondros Education Group team. We share the same, strong commitment to changing lives through quality education and providing our students and partners superior service. Hondros has made this process simple, and we are looking forward to the future growth of the school," says Tim Quintrell.

This addition aligns with Hondros Education Group's business model that includes expansion through meaningful acquisitions and strategic industry partnerships. "We are here to support our partners in ways that are meaningful to them. When they are in a position to want to exit the industry and make sure their school continues to grow in the same way that has meant so much to them over the years, we provide that solution in a smooth and gracious way," says Tina Lapp, President of Hondros Education Group. "We embrace our partners and plan to continue to welcome more schools to our family if they are ready for a transition."

Hondros Education Group is a leading national provider of professional education. With over 50 years of experience, HEG has educated over one million students through its family of brands made up of Hondros College, Arizona School of Real Estate & Business, Hogan School of Real Estate, Hondros Learning, CompuCram, Learn Mortgage, and Hondros College of Business. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Hondros Education Group offers online and in-classroom courses, exam prep solutions, and textbooks for the real estate, mortgage, appraisal, insurance, and home inspection industries. For more information, visit hondroseducationgroup.com

