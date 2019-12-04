Honduran Justice Sentenced Seven Murderers of Environmentalist Berta Cáceres to 30 and 50 Year Periods

Meanwhile, Douglas Bustillo, Sergio Rodríguez, and Mariano Díaz Chavez, were sentenced to 30 years and six months in prison for being co-authors of the crime.

The convicted criminals were captured between May 2016 and February 2017, after an investigation which linked them to the crime perpetrated at midnight on March 2, 2016.

"The death of Berta Cáceres was a blow to the entire state of Honduras. We have responded as quickly as possible in bringing these criminals to justice so they receive the punishment they deserve. With this criminal sentencing there are already a significant number of incriminated people prosecuted; however, the investigations will continue until this case is taken to the final stages," said Juan Orlando Hernández, President of Honduras.

The political will of the government and the implementation of a sound security strategy promoted by President Hernández took Honduras off the list of the most violent countries in the world due to the successful reduction of crimes.

SOURCE Gobierno de la República de Honduras