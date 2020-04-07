Honduras Air Force transported to Central America and Dominican Republic coronavirus screening tests donated by CABEI

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, instructed the Air Force to transport and deliver to the Central American nations and Dominican Republic 182,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits donated by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI).

The donation was transported in a FAH-001 Legacy aircraft from Panama, where the cargo arrived from South Korea, in a quick solidarity operation that allowed to deliver in record time the kits to the capitals of the beneficiary countries.