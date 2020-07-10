Honduras Government Enables More Triages and Increases Medical Brigades to Massively Detect People Affected by COVID-19

The Government's Civic Center is one of the sites that is enabled as a triage area, along with other facilities already operating in Tegucigalpa, the country's capital and one of the areas with the highest infection rate in Honduras.

In addition, President Hernández informes that medical brigades will visit neighborhoods located in areas with high rate of cases, with the purpose of timely identifying people suspected or positive of covid-19 and provide them treatment in their homes, preventing them from going to a hospital.

The brigades are integrated by doctors, military, police and personnel from the Permanent Contingency Commission (Copeco in Spanish). To date, around 16,000 homes have been visited and nearly 3,000 people suspected of the disease have been identified and treated.

The treatment named MAIZ per its acronym in Spanish consists of:

M: microdacyn

A: azithromycin

I: ivermectin

Z: zinc

"This is something difficult, this is not a game, we have to be very effective to take care of all of us, please, let's think about the infected and sick people who require care and monitoring," President Hernández said.

https://www.laprensa.hn/especiales/coronavirus/1392705-410/centros-triajes-tegucigalpa-atenciones-sospechosos-coronavirus-positivos

https://www.elpais.hn/2020/07/06/habilitaran-triaje-en-el-centro-civico-gubernamental-en-tegucigalpa/

SOURCE CCK