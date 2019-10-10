Honduras Government Stands Firm on Battling Drug Trafficking and Organized Crime

Even in the midst of the trial in the United States against former Honduras congressman Juan Antonio Hernández, brother of President Juan Orlando Hernández, the fierce fight against organized crime and drug trafficking has remained uninterrupted.

President Juan Orlando Hernández himself has described as illogical and absurd the accusations against him, especially those of former Honduras mayor of El Paraíso (Copán) Alexander Ardón, a co-defendant at the trial, and Víctor Hugo Díaz Morales. "Their testimony lacks evidence, thus credibility. This is revenge against the one who broke their empire of blood and pain," said President Hernandez.

In the first five days of this trial, there has been no evidence involving President Juan Orlando Hernández in any drug trafficking network. The President has stated that he will not intervene in any way in this trial. In addition, he is sure that justice will prevail and meanwhile, he continues working for his country, to move Honduras and its people forward.

